Vogelsang’s ExaCut ECQ slurry macerator has emerged as a reliable solution, meeting the high expectations of farmers and contractors across the country.

Slurry management is an indispensable part of farming, especially in Ireland, where challenging conditions demand robust and efficient equipment.

Through heavy-duty design and high-quality engineering, the ExaCut ECQ addresses the critical needs of slurry distribution, offering a range of benefits that make it a standout choice in the field.

Integrated with a heavy material separator, the ECQ performs three steps in one – cutting, separating, and spreading slurry evenly to all spreading unit hosepipes.

Field-tested reliability and efficiency

Irish farms are no strangers to harsh slurry conditions. The ExaCut ECQ has been extensively field-tested to ensure it can withstand these demands, providing consistent and reliable performance.

Its heavy-duty construction, featuring a robust adjuster and rotor setup combined with chamfered blade design, ensures superior cutting performance even with the toughest materials, such as fibre and baled silage.

Resistance to dry running and the tri-lobe rotor design reduces speed while maintaining cutting performance and spreading swath, resulting in low frictional heat-up, minimal wear, and extended cutter service life.

This level of durability is essential for maintaining the high efficiency required in multi-cut silage systems and nutrient management across seasons.

Farmer view

Glen Faulkner, a dairy farmer from Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, shares his first-hand experience with the Vogelsang ExaCut ECQ.

Running a family farm with approximately 140 cows, Glen emphasises the importance of machine build quality and reliable service.

“One of the reasons we chose the ExaCut ECQ was its build quality, particularly the German engineering. Recommendations from both dealers and other users reinforced our decision,” he explains. Glen Faulkner

Glen highlights the ExaCut ECQ’s ability to provide a consistent and even distribution of slurry, crucial for optimising nutrient use throughout the year.

“Working with it leaves a very consistent finish, which is important for our multi-cut silage system. It’s the most modern system on the market,” he adds.

Maintenance and service are significant considerations for any spreading equipment. Glen appreciates the simplicity and accessibility of the ExaCut ECQ, stating: “From a service point of view, it’s simple to disassemble if needed, especially in the autumn.

“The easy access through the back cover without disassembling pipework or side plates makes maintenance straightforward.”

The Tyrone farmer added that the support from Vogelsang Ireland has been exceptional.

“The team are very accessible, always at the end of the phone. Knowing they are there is reassuring,” Glen said.

Features and benefits

The ExaCut ECQ’s design incorporates several features designed to meet the rigorous demands of slurry spreading.

Precise slurry distribution : The ExaCut ECQ provides the highest distribution accuracy in the market, ensuring even nutrient application and maximising uptake across all hosepipes. This precision is vital for maintaining soil health and crop yield;

: The ExaCut ECQ provides the highest distribution accuracy in the market, ensuring even nutrient application and maximising uptake across all hosepipes. This precision is vital for maintaining soil health and crop yield; Long-lasting components : The use of high-quality, durable parts minimises downtime and reduces maintenance costs, ensuring that the machine remains operational during critical periods. The tri-lobe design reduces the speed and the internal pressure in the distributor, reducing the strain on the cutting blades;

: The use of high-quality, durable parts minimises downtime and reduces maintenance costs, ensuring that the machine remains operational during critical periods. The tri-lobe design reduces the speed and the internal pressure in the distributor, reducing the strain on the cutting blades; Optimum cutting performance : Self-sharpening cutter allows for reverse rotation direction maintaining a constant degree of sharpness over the entire lifetime;

: Self-sharpening cutter allows for reverse rotation direction maintaining a constant degree of sharpness over the entire lifetime; Easy access for servicing : The QuickService principle allows for easy and fast servicing. Its large maintenance opening provides direct access to wear parts, reducing downtime and keeping the spreading process uninterrupted;

: The QuickService principle allows for easy and fast servicing. Its large maintenance opening provides direct access to wear parts, reducing downtime and keeping the spreading process uninterrupted; Energy efficiency : The ExaCut ECQ’s design reduces power requirements by up to 50%, saving on energy and oil requiring only 35L/min oil flow rate. The three-bladed rotor design lowers rotational speed and internal pressure, extending the service life by up to 50%;

: The ExaCut ECQ’s design reduces power requirements by up to 50%, saving on energy and oil requiring only 35L/min oil flow rate. The three-bladed rotor design lowers rotational speed and internal pressure, extending the service life by up to 50%; Affordable spare parts: Readily available and cost-effective spare parts contribute to lower overall maintenance costs, ensuring continuous operation.

The Vogelsang ExaCut ECQ slurry macerator has proven to be a reliable core component of spreading systems for Irish farmers dealing with demanding slurry conditions.

Its heavy-duty construction, even slurry distribution, ease of maintenance, and energy efficiency make it an industry-leading choice.

The positive feedback from farmers like Glen Faulkner underscores the trust and reliability placed in Vogelsang’s equipment.

As Irish farmers continue to seek innovative and efficient solutions for slurry management, the ExaCut ECQ stands out as a testament to superior engineering and practical benefits, ensuring optimal performance and long-term value.

Learn more about Vogelsang’s ECQ Heavy-Duty macerator here. Follow Vogelsang Ireland on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.