Tough times need surprisingly tough performance: M6002 is top performing all-rounder

Kubota’s versatile new M6002 tractors have been designed specifically to meet the demands of dairy, livestock and mixed farmers who need their workhorse to be a dependable all-rounder.

Sitting below the sophisticated M7003 models, and above the more utilitarian MG-X range, this important contender in the 120-140hp category meets customer demand for a sophisticated, yet powerful and lightweight tractor.

With the option of 123hp, 132hp or 142hp engines, the M6002 can turn its hand to a vast range of tasks, from loader work and bedding down to mowing, baling and cultivation.

Manoeuvrability, ease of use and operator comfort are at the heart of the innovative design and optional smart technology allows these tractors to run Isobus implements and carry out precision farming operations.

Best power-to-weight ratio

Under the M6002’s bonnet sits a powerful Stage V Kubota 4-cylinder, 6.1L V6108 engine, which delivers outstanding performance, economy and reliability – no other current four-cylinder engine in the agricultural sector offers more than the V6108.

This impressive powerplant, combined with an unladen weight of just 6,000kg, also gives the M6002 the best power-to-weight ratio in its class.

Buyers have three M6002 models to choose from, including the 122hp M6122, 132hp M6132 and the range topping M6142 that delivers 142hp at 1,900rpm. On top of that, all models feature a Powerboost function that provides an additional 20hp during road applications – ideal for hauling heavy trailers.

Torque is impressive too, with 600Nm available across a wide speed range from 1,200rpm to 1,900rpm.

A generous 230L fuel tank means the tractor can work long days without having to refuel, and the maintenance schedule for the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been increased to 6,000 hours to minimise downtime.

Designed for demanding tasks

The M6002’s easy-to-use, eight-speed semi-powershift transmission is designed for maximum performance and durability.

Working speeds can be adjusted simply using the ergonomic multi-function lever and there’s a broad range of options from 0.2km/h to 40km/h. Thanks to an Eco mode, the maximum transport speed is reached at just 1,640rpm, saving fuel and reducing cabin noise.

Eight powershift speeds in three ranges gives drivers the choice of 24-forward and 24-reverse gears, and an optional creeper range increases this to 32 in both forward and reverse.

Kubota’s new “Xpress restart” function also means the tractor can be brought to a stop on the brake pedal, without having to de-clutch. This is particularly handy for loader work as the tractor can be driven in a similar fashion to a telehandler.

Unmatched manoeuvrability at work

M6002 tractors are easier to manoeuvre than comparable machines in their size category, and when shod with 480/65R24 tyres their turning circle is just 4.5m.

This agility is down to a robust portal front axle with bevel gear drive and Kubota’s Bi-Speed technology which enables an exceptional steering angle of 55°.

The system transforms the tractor’s ability to work in tight spaces such as small yards and saves valuable time on headlands, even with heavy implements like cultivators and ploughs.

Another benefit of the bevel gear drive is that it provides the M6002 with impressive ground clearance of 58cm, which is useful for avoiding crop damage when spraying or fertiliser spreading.

Advertisement

Impressive hydraulic performance

The M6002’s high capacity, load-sensing CCLS hydraulic pump delivers great lifting ability and high flow for operating rear-mounted implements and a front loader.

Three mechanical hydraulic spool valves come as standard, a fourth is available as an option, and all come with flow control.

Heavy implements such as reversible ploughs, cultivators or large combination seeders and presses are no problem with a 7,000kg capacity on the rear power lift and 2,800kg on the front.

Even at low engine speeds, the hydraulic system ensures efficient hydraulic flow, fast response and smooth front loader operation.

The M6002 range also offers four PTO speeds as standard: 540; 540 ECO; 1000; and 1000 ECO.

Unparalleled comfort

The M6002 is in a class of its own when it comes to comfort and it has the largest cab in this power category.

The wide-opening doors make it safe and easy to get in and out and the tractor’s rounded engine cowling design and generous glazing gives operators an excellent view of the front working area. An enlarged sunroof also provides an excellent upward view of the loader at work.

To ensure a smooth ride on uneven, rough ground, the tractor is equipped with high-performance cabin suspension as standard with a premium Grammer seat.

The operator control layout is ergonomically designed to ensure ease of use, high efficiency and productivity. All controls are positioned within easy reach in the armrest and the side console, guaranteeing a high degree of operating convenience and stress-free working.

Smart farming ready

The proven, AEF-certified 7in Kubota K-Monitor is available as an option for the M6002 and this is 100% Isobus compatible. It also brings in the option of automatic steering, so that the tractor is ready to tackle precision farming tasks.

On top of this, the K-Monitor includes Kubota’s Geocontrol system with GNSS receiver, and a licence for section control and variable rate application. It’s also compatible with Farm Management Information Systems (FMIS) from all leading suppliers.

Extended warranty

All Kubota tractors come with an extensive manufacturer warranty as standard but, for added peace of mind, buyers can extend this for up to five years with the innovative Kubota Care package.

Kubota Care is provided by a nationwide network of dealers with all work undertaken by trained technicians using genuine parts and lubricants.

Further information

For more information on Kubota and its extensive range of solutions, visit: www.kubota.co.uk; or call: 0044-1844-214500.