Lameness is a challenge, but digital dermatitis is very easily controlled and prevented. With 30% of cows affected at any one time and probably almost 100% over a lifetime, there is lots of opportunity to improve and gain better foot health.

To prevent digital dermatitis from occurring in the first place, the focus should be on foot hygiene.

Once an animal is infected with digital dermatitis, she will carry the disease with her for the rest of her life. One way to manage this is through proper footbath use and identifying active lesions for timely treatment.

Cows with active lesions can be identified and promptly treated to reduce the pain and send the lesion to a healing state that does not infect other healthy feet.

Footbaths to prevent lameness

Footbathing also appears to help keep infected cows free from infection if done properly at the right concentration of product.

Using the footbath will require some tinkering and adjustment at various times throughout the whole year. It is almost like treating the footbath like a dial, where at certain times you will need to increase or decrease the footbath solution concentration and frequency of use to match the level of digital dermatitis in the herd.

The goal is not to focus solely on treatment but to prevent new infections by disinfecting feet, ideally every day if not every milking – footbaths are prevention, which is better than cure.

Therefore, monitoring and management of digital dermatitis on a continual (weekly) basis will make it cost effective.

Footbath solutions

While formalin and copper sulphate are popular for footbathing, copper is not licensed due to its environmental toxicity and there are safety restrictions in place on formalin due to its carcinogenic properties. Eventually, the dairy industry won’t be able to use either.

