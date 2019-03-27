Tipperary dairy farmer lifts butterfat and boosts profits with new feed additive

Incorporating a feed additive into cows’ diets to protect against ruminal acidosis has boosted the milk cheque at a Co. Tipperary dairy farm due to increased butterfat.

Milk butterfat in Anthony Slattery’s spring-calving herd fell to 3.6%, resulting in significant penalties from his milk buyer.

“Bufferfat plummeted when cows were grazing second-rotation grass,’’ said Anthony, who milks 100 Holstein Friesian cows at Lisfinction, near Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

“At that time of the year the grass has very little nutritional value and the structural fibre content is very low,” Anthony explained.

This equates to a loss of income and he was concerned that cows were not getting the nutrition they needed from grass.

Rumen function was challenged too when they were on a grass-only diet. “We were getting cows with subacute ruminal acidosis,’’ said Anthony.

“Acidosis had a fairly serious impact on performance and sucked away body condition which was an absolute disaster when you are coming into breeding season.’’

Tackling the problem head on

To restore constituents to their optimum level, Anthony tackled the problem head on by introducing Panatec Rumen Proof, a residue-free feed additive manufactured by Mayo Healthcare. It acts as a rumen enhancer for greater performance and reduces the risk of acidosis on grass which will improve the available energy in the rumen.

Butterfat average has increased to 4.17% with the herd milk yield average at 6,500L/cow. Milk solids have increased from 460kg to 500kg; protein level is currently averaging 3.5% and never dips below 3.2%.

“The first thing we noticed was that the cows were no longer loose, their dung was solid and that is a good sign,’’ commented Anthony.

This was even the case last spring when severe weather conditions led to cows regularly experiencing significant changes to their diet.

Cows were switching between being outside on grass and being inside on silage but, if they became loose with diet change, it was not severe because of the Rumen Proof and the dung firmed up quicker.

He has now been on the Mayo Herd Health Programme for three years and higher milk butterfat is not the only aspect of performance that has improved.

Cow empty rate at breeding last year was just 3%. “Heats are way stronger; all the cows cycle in three weeks. Given the spring we had last year, I had expected empty rates to be higher.’’

75% of the herd calved in six weeks and the whole herd in 10 weeks.

Cow foot health has improved too – Anthony no longer experiences issues with digital dermatitis.

“We used to have a lameness issue through white line and foot ulcers – approximately 5% of the herd, but we have seen a massive improvement with no issues.’’

An ‘insurance policy’

Anthony describes Panatec Rumen Proof as an “insurance policy’’ for rumen function when cows were on a grass and meal-based diet.

But since introducing cows to a total mixed ration (TMR) at the end of last year, Panatec Rumen Proof continues to be an important part of that diet.

The herd now grazes grass by day and is fed a TMR at night.

“The cows are more content and full looking and we have reduced what was usually a huge demand for grass in the spring because they are only getting grass by day,’’ said Anthony.

The benefits of Panatec Rumen Proof are obvious just from looking at the cows.

“There is a lovely shine on the cows all year; our vet and other visitors have commented on this,” he concluded.

Rumen Proof is now available from mills to incorporate directly in feed.

