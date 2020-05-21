This week’s FarmLand: How are agriculture colleges and students adapting to Covid-19?

On this week’s FarmLand, we focus on the impact that Covid-19 is having on students at Gurteen Agricultural College; plus, we speak to the college’s dairy herd manager about dairy expansion in Ireland.

Students in colleges across the country have been forced to study and complete projects/exams online over the last number of weeks, since the announcement that normal day-to-day classroom activities could not continue due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

To find out how both students and lecturers have adjusted to studying and working from home – and to find out what to expect from the next academic year – AgriLand‘s Michael Geary spoke to the principal of Gurteen Agricultural College, Jon Parry.

Jon explained that most students have taken to working from home “like a duck to water”, while also stating that lecturers are “in regular contact” with students to help them prepare for exams and finish end-of-year projects.

Jon believes that students will be able to return to the Co. Tipperary campus in some capacity next term – and he highlights that student intake “won’t be affected” by Covid-19.

Despite students being forced to study at home, the day-to-day running of the college farm in Gurteen has been largely unaffected.

Last week, Grass & Muck 2020 was due to take place on the farm; however, like so many other agricultural events, it had to be cancelled until next year due to the virus.

Michael Geary also spoke to Gurteen’s dairy herd manager, Padraig Byrne, to get his thoughts on the cancellation of the event. Padraig also offered his insights on how the dairy enterprise has expanded since milk quotas were abolished in 2015.

