Thinking of buying a new tractor? Here’s what to do

Horsepower costs money. Before you even call a dealer, take a moment to think about what power you need from your next tractor and the jobs it will be doing.

Add in any other ‘must-haves’ such as front linkage, number of spools, etc. and you can quickly narrow down the options available to you.

Transmission choice can make a huge difference to price as well, so try out different transmissions to see what will suit you best.

Check that the dimensions of the machine so it will fit in your yards and buildings and the way you plan to use the tractor and think ahead; if your next baler or slurry tanker is going to be bigger, make sure your new tractor will be powerful enough to run it.

New or used?

The important consideration here is total ownership cost. If you buy second hand, then the purchase price is obviously lower; but older tractors tend to spend more time in the workshop and could cause unexpected downtime or repair bills.

End of life value might be lower as well, depending on the age and number of hours.

Of course, new tractors are more of an investment; but there are competitive finance deals around which can often mean the monthly cost isn’t too much different from a used machine if you are buying on finance and you can also be sure of a good warranty and dealer support.

Try before you buy

It is easy to form pre-conceived ideas about particular tractor models or brands, but – whilst it is important to do your research and speak to other farmers that use a particular model – you can only really tell whether a machine will suit your needs by trying it out on your own farm.

Try a number of different machines so that you can see what suits your needs best and try to get a demonstration of the exact make and model that you are considering.

Be mindful that specifications can change year-to-year, so what is standard on one machine might not be on another.

Trying machines out on your own farm also provides the opportunity to compare factors like comfort, maneuverability, etc. that you can’t discern from a specification sheet or brochure.

Dealership support

No one wants to spend hours off the farm to pick up a new hose, so while there may be plenty of brands offering a tractor to meet your basic spec, your choice will – undoubtedly – be highly influenced by the service provided by dealerships local to your farm.

It is important to speak to a range of dealers and find out about the warranty, repair and maintenance services they offer to ensure that you will get the after-sales support you need.

This is particularly important if you are buying a used machine and it is not coming from a local dealer; you need to be sure that your dealer will be able to support you in the way you expect if they’ve not provided the tractor.

Think about when to buy

It might sound obvious, but – if you are considering a new tractor – manufacturers often provide seasonal deals that can include very competitive finance deals, extended cover and even additional discounts.

Speak to your dealer about when such deals might be available to get the best machine for your budget.

Case IH

Demand more from your next tractor. Case IH has been working alongside you for more than 175 years, providing the tractors, the technology and the support to help, no matter what job you need to get done.

Case IH currently has a range of competitive autumn offers available, with offers ending on November 15. Talk to your Case IH dealer now to get the best deals on the exact specification you need.

For more information on Case IH, just click here