More and more famers are installing solar panels on their roofs, and with good reason. Solar PV is one of the best investments any farm, home or business can make; here are five reasons why.

1. Protect yourself from rising energy costs

Solar PV is a great hedge against rising energy costs. In the past year, electricity prices have increased by a massive 50% for many businesses as they renew contracts with their utility providers and global fossil fuel prices rise.

With carbon taxes adding to energy costs going forward it’s fair to say that prices will remain expensive. Higher daytime energy costs improve the payback for solar PV and make the economics of storing solar energy, and night time grid-energy, with battery storage more attractive than ever.

2. Benefit from attractive grants and tax incentives

There are a number of grant options available to assist farmers interested in investing in solar PV technology. TAMS offers grants for solar PV from 40-60% which makes an investment into solar PV massively attractive for those farmers who can avail of this grant. Horticultural grants of circa 40% are also available.

Other grants available include for the SEAI include a 30% BEC grant and up to €3,000 for domestic installations.

Non-VAT registered farms and businesses can get the VAT back for renewable investments such as solar PV. The full cost qualifies for 100% ACA relief and can be written off in the year of investment whether you are a sole trader or company.

Once again, these grants and tax incentives make the economics of solar PV and battery storage very attractive.

3. Get paid for your excess solar energy

In the coming months, the government has committed to introducing a feed in tariff for surplus energy exported to the grid (generated through micro-generation).

The details are to be published on ESB networks website this month and the ambition is, depending on the size of the transformer servicing a business or farm, that exports from up to 50kw/hour will be permitted.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to export to the grid due to limitations of the transformer or the network but the outlook looks good for many farms as they will have their own transformer supplying the business.

It is also very likely that the MIC coming into a business will be another limiting factor as to how much solar PV can be installed in a business.

4. Improve your business’s sustainability credentials by cutting your carbon emissions

Environmental sustainability is no longer an option for all stakeholders in society. The costs of reducing carbon emissions to address the climate crisis are going to be huge.

However, what’s the alternative?

We all have a stake in future generations through our families and we all have a part to play in addressing climate change. Solar PV is a very cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.

Every kWp of solar PV installed will reduce your carbon emissions by up to 500kg/year.

5. Take advantage of reliable technology with low maintenance costs

Solar PV is a well-established technology across the world and its deployment is doubling every year. The technology works very well in Ireland with the generation output predictable and measurable.

The technology is all electrical will no moving parts and very low maintenance. Costs have dropped by almost 90% in the last 10 years and the efficiency improved to a point where future gains will be slow.

In summary, solar PV and battery storage systems are a very good economic and environmental investment for farms, homes and businesses. The investment is self-financing (from the savings made in the business over a three to five-year period).

As long as you choose the right technology you will enjoy decades of free energy from your solar PV system. There are very few investments that offer that kind of return (and if you hear of any that do, please let us know).

