Precision land management (PLM) offers a full range of guidance solutions that can be tailored to suit individualised needs.

New Holland’s PLM software analyses and plans in-field tasks so you can enjoy the benefits of more efficient farming. With that, comes reducing inputs, saving money, as well as benefiting the environment.

More efficient coverage of your land boosts your profits and gives Mother Nature a helping hand.

Benefits of precision land management

Improving your productivity in every condition:

Allows planting, spraying, cultivating, or harvesting in difficult weather conditions or at night;

Precision and accuracy are guaranteed even in dusty fields

Enlarges and optimises planted areas.

Protecting the environment:

Less soil compaction which means lower evaporation rate and higher crop root;

Reduced fuel and pesticides consumption.

Reducing your operational costs:

Save fuel and input costs by ensuring parallel passes.

Increasing operators comfort:

Work longer hours and focus on the machine and implement rather than on steering;

Less fatigue and stress.

New Holland’s PLM RTK+

Furthermore, with PLM RTK+ you can access quick convergence, large coverage and reliable performance. Linking to a leading cellular correction network, you can choose tremendous precision that ensures you 1.5cm pass-to-pass and 2.5cm year-after-year accuracy anywhere in your fields.

Why settle for less when you can:

Reduce overlapping in tillage and soil preparation;

Save inputs in seeding;

Reduce fertiliser and pesticide inputs;

Increase productivity in harvesting;

Minimise soil compaction by using Controlled Traffic Farming;

Use high accuracy section control to automate your applications;

Improve water management by Field Levelling;

Continue operations under poor visibility conditions;

Reduce workload and one-sided body stress.

The XCN-1050

The XCN-1050 is the pinnacle of precision farming and the optimal choice for farmers requiring auto-guidance solutions for mixed fleets. This is best for common farming practices and farmers who require a range of accuracy options as well as simple spraying and spreading options.

Compatible with any tractor brand and implement manufacturer (ISOBUS), the easy-to-use XCN-1050 comes with WiFi and Bluetooth for quick and easy data transfer between vehicles and the office.

The best part about New Holland Precision Farming solutions is that farmers can choose the guidance solution that suits you and your farm. The XCN-1050 is the perfect example of how you can tailor your precision and chose the autoguidance solution that is right for you.

You can find more information about the XCN-1050 and all of the customisation options available by clicking here.

MyPLM Connect

MyPLM Connect is a portal to manage fleet, farm and data in one single environment. It is built to be intuitive and will help you manage your data quickly.

Your fleet and field information directly in your devices – in real time.

The Fleet Management tab allows owners / managers and operators to monitor machine data such as engine hours, temperatures, engine speeds, fuel consumption and much more via the in-cab display or the web portal or the app.

Phone notifications provide alerts if the tractor operates outside a pre-set value. This aids planning and execution of maintenance.

Benefits of New Holland PLM Connect:

Enhance your uptime

Having always a clear picture about what’s happening to machines while working is a key factor for keeping everything under control: with MYPLM Connect, you can monitor your fleet easily on any device (PC/tablet/phone). This allows you to ensure all your machines are operating at peak performance and maximises your uptime;

Having always a clear picture about what’s happening to machines while working is a key factor for keeping everything under control: with MYPLM Connect, you can monitor your fleet easily on any device (PC/tablet/phone). This allows you to ensure all your machines are operating at peak performance and maximises your uptime; Enhance machine and operator utilisation

Fleet managers can immediately improve the logistics and the operator’s utilisation thanks to the fleet tool. Units are clearly showed on a map, including several CAN parameters. In this way, even operators can be organised in a better integrated farm strategy, increasing productivity and efficiency;

Fleet managers can immediately improve the logistics and the operator’s utilisation thanks to the fleet tool. Units are clearly showed on a map, including several CAN parameters. In this way, even operators can be organised in a better integrated farm strategy, increasing productivity and efficiency; Improve field analysis and farm data management

As it is important to clearly understand performances of the fields, MYPLM Connect will include a dedicated Farm tab where you can upload and view tasks/jobs completed;

As it is important to clearly understand performances of the fields, MYPLM Connect will include a dedicated Farm tab where you can upload and view tasks/jobs completed; Enhance data sharing and reporting

In today’s world, it is important to be well connected. That’s why in MYPLM Connect, users can easily share data from the office with trusted partners and operators in the field. A complete reporting system is available as well, to support next steps and decisions.

More information

To read more about how you can benefit from a New Holland Precision Farming solution click here.

Alternatively, scan the QR code to the right with the camera app on your phone or tablet.

To find a dealer, click here.