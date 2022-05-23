Additional reporting by Breifne O’Brien

Retailer Tesco and wholesale company Musgrave Group (which owns Centra and SuperValu) have committed to increase the price of pigmeat produce on their shelves.

That’s according to Roy Gallie, the Pig Committee chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), who said that he became aware of this development this morning (Monday, May 23).

Speaking to Agriland today, Gallie said: “We have now got Musgrave and Tesco giving commitments to come with us.

“[The two businesses] will put significant price increases on the product on the supermarket shelves.

“There’s a realisation now that if [we don’t see price increases] we are in trouble.”

While Gallie did not confirm the exact scale of the price increase, he said it was his understanding that it meets the IFA’s call to boost the prices paid to farmers to €2/kg.

Gallie stressed that, despite the envisaged increase from these two retailers, even this price would not allow the average pig farmer to breakeven; for this, the IFA believes around €2.25/kg is needed.

However, he also noted that the European price for pigs generally is not at this level, adding that pig famers will settle on the current increase until such a time as the European price allows for a further increase.

“This is the balance, because if we go too far ahead of the European price, we start a flood of stuff coming in, because Europe is still flooding stuff into Ireland, and it’s undercutting our [produce].

“So we can’t go too far ahead of Europe,” Gallie explained.

According to an IFA statement this morning, Tesco informed the association that “significant increases on all pigmeat produce came into effect this morning”.

Reacting to this, IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “It’s imperative that processors feed these increases down the chain as soon as they get them.

“The situation on farms is critical and losses are mounting. Now that increases have happened, there’s no excuse not to return a higher price to farmers.”

Both pig and poultry farmers are engaged in a protest at Aldi in Cavan town this morning.

The early morning crew protesting at Aldi in Cavan this seeking a price rise for pigs and poultry. pic.twitter.com/mf9CXGWQgW— Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) May 23, 2022

Commenting on this, Cullinan said: “A feature of the input crisis has been has been the slow response from others in the food chain to support producers.

“We expect Aldi and other retailers to return a price to farmers that reflects the steep hike in input costs. Otherwise, Irish production will be lost,” The IFA president added.