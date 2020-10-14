Teagasc ‘Virtual Pig Week’ a must for all in the pig industry

Starting on Tuesday, October 20, and continuing until Friday, October 23, the Teagasc Pig Development Department will be bringing you the latest research and the best technical advice and information, live from Moorepark, at 1:30pm each day.

Each day will feature an interactive online event at 1:30–2:30pm, focusing on a range of topics in pig production; from key husbandry practices, to a webinar on disease transmission and feed ingredients, a visit to a progressive pig farm and virtual tour of the Teagasc Moorepark Pig Research Facility.

A variety of contributors will share their expertise and experience including Teagasc Pig Development Department farm staff and researchers along with pig producers and international experts.

Each event will feature a live discussion panel, which will host questions and answers sessions where you can submit your questions to be answered live during the event.

Teagasc Virtual Pig Week will be relevant to all involved in pig production and Teagasc encourages all involved in the industry to tune in.

To join the live stream each day visit: www.teagasc.ie/virtualpigweek to register.

Agenda for the week

Tuesday, October 20, at 1:30pm: Virtual tour of Teagasc Moorepark Pig Research Facility

On day one, Tuesday, October 20, join Tomás Ryan, farm manager at Teagasc Moorepark Pig Research Facility, as he takes us on a tour of the unit.

Tomás will walk us through the 200-sow unit, from the breeding building to the finisher building stopping along the way to speak about some of the farm practices at Moorepark and highlighting facilities found in the unit which aid both production and research.

The live panel for this event will be hosted by Emer McCrum, Teagasc Pig Development Department specialist advisor.

Wednesday, October 21, at 1:30pm: Key husbandry practices in pig production

On day two of Virtual Pig Week, the focus will be on key husbandry practices in pig production.

Teagasc Pig Development Department researchers and farm staff will share some of their key husbandry practices and tips. Focusing on the areas of weaning, farrowing and feeding, they will discuss topics including weaning pigs in intact litters, inducing sows to farrow, wet feeding and particle size in pig feed.

The live panel for this event will be hosted by Louise Clarke, Teagasc Pig Development Department specialist advisor.

Advertisement

Thursday, October 22, at 1:30pm: Biosecurity and energy use; farm visit

On day three, there will be a virtual farm visit to Eugene and Ciarán Sheehan’s progressive pig farm in Co. Cork. Eugene and Ciarán will tell us about how improving biosecurity on their pig farm has led to great improvements in production and reduced antibiotic use.

They will also discuss their use of alternative energy, solar and biomass, on their farm and the benefits they have seen since switching.

The live panel for this event will be hosted by Gerard McCutcheon, Teagasc Pig Development Department specialist advisor.

Friday, October 23, at 1:30pm: The role of feed ingredients in disease transmission

Friday’s event is a webinar with Dr. Scott Dee, Director of Research for Pipestone Applied Research, Minnesota, US, who will present on disease and the role of feed ingredients in disease transmission.

Dr. Dee joined Pipestone Veterinary Services in July of 2011. Before joining the clinic, Dr. Dee was a swine practitioner in Morris, Minnesota, for 12 years; and for the last 12 years a professor at the University of Minnesota where he conducted research in the areas of PRRSv transmission and biosecurity.

Currently he serves as Director of Research for Pipestone Applied Research conducting research in the areas of viral transport and transmission in feed, feed biosecurity and antimicrobial resistance.

The live panel for this event will be hosted by Ciarán Carroll, Teagasc Pig Development Department Head of Knowledge Transfer.

Get the latest research and the best technical advice and information on the pig industry by tuning into Virtual Pig Week.

To register visit: www.teagasc.ie/virtualpigweek.