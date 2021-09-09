The Teagasc Moorepark Open Day 2021 will focus on how farmers can meet environmental challenges, and will run as an on-site event and a virtual event.

Ireland is required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. There are related challenges concerning biodiversity, water quality and ammonia emissions.

The on-site event at Fermoy, Co. Cork, will be repeated over three days (September 14-16) and is open for registration to those who are vaccinated/immune to Covid-19, or are accompanied minors.

Online registration is essential and attendees will be required to show their EU Digital Covid-19 certificate on arrival.

In the video below, Pat Dillon and Laurence Shalloo give us a flavour of what you can expect from the Moorepark 2021 Open Day.

Topics discussed at the Dairy Open Day will include:

Strategies to increase farm environmental sustainability;

Farm profitability;

Grassland management;

Sustainable breeding strategies.

There will be a network of themed villages for farmers to visit on the day, including Grass10, Signpost Farm Programme, One Health Approach, Breeding and Reproduction, Creating Great Dairy Farm Workplace and Modern Farm Infrastructure.

Additionally, there will be a number of demonstrations/workshops on grazing management, nutrient use efficiency, milk quality and future dairy breeding strategies.

Virtual events

On Wednesday, September 15, two virtual events will be broadcast live from the Open Day venue.

The 2021 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards ceremony will be broadcast at 9:00a.m, celebrating the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

At 7:00p.m, there will be an industry forum on ‘Challenges and Opportunities’ facing the Irish dairy industry. Panellists will include: Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine; John Jordan, CEO Ornua; Marie Donnelly, chair of Climate Change Advisory Council; and Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc director.

The forum will be hosted by RTÉ Broadcaster Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

Register for these events here.

Teagasc Moorepark Open Day

For all those with an interest in the Irish dairy industry, the Teagasc Moorepark dairy event promises to be a very informative event. A comprehensive booklet will be provided to attendees and will also be available online.

Admission and parking is free, but booking is essential. Full compliance with government Covid-19 guidelines will be required.

The overall sponsor of the event is FBD Insurance, with additional support from Ornua and Allied Irish Bank.

