Teagasc events go virtual: Live interactive webinars for dairy, beef, sheep and tillage farmers

Teagasc has further developed its digital communication offerings to farmers and the agri food industry to bring you regular live interactive webinars for dairy, beef, sheep and tillage farmers.

These online events offer relevant and practical advice to allow you make better management decisions on your farm.

The Signpost Series

“Pointing the way to a low emissions agriculture.” The Signpost Series takes place every Friday morning at 9:30am for one hour.

These webinars provide the knowledge and information that farmers and the agriculture sector need to play their role in maintaining and improving the environment. Topics covered include: greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; water quality; biodiversity; and soils.

Let’s Talk Dairy

Every Thursday morning, at 10:30am, the Let’s Talk Dairy Webinars, hosted by Teagasc’s Stuart Childs and Abigail Ryan, provides the latest technical information for dairy farmers.

Let’s Talk Cattle & Sheep

A series of webinars for Irish drystock farmers, Let’s Talk Cattle & Sheep Webinars take place fortnightly on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm for one hour, bringing information to cattle and sheep farmers.

Let’s Talk Equine

A series of equine webinars, Let’s Talk Equine will take place every third Tuesday at 8:30pm. This series of webinars will provide the opportunity to hear from industry professionals discussing topics of relevance to horse breeders.

Virtual Crop Walks

A number of Virtual Crop Walks are taking place during the 2020 growing season. During these webinars, Teagasc experts discuss the current issues and strategies for high yield crops.

Food Industry Development Webinars

A series of Food Industry Development Webinars take place on Tuesday mornings at 9:30am. The first in the series will open with a discussion on ‘New Food Product Development’ hosted by Carol Griffin, Teagasc Sensory Science and Eddie O’Neill, Teagasc New Product Development.

This will be followed by a question and answer session.

To register for upcoming Teagasc webinars, or to view past ones, visit: www.teagasc.ie/webinars.