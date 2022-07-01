On Tuesday, July 5, Teagasc will host a major Beef Open Day at Grange in Co. Meath, and in the Growing and Finishing Cattle village, winter feed supplies and the quality of that feed will be discussed.

Analysis carried out for the BEEF2022 Open Day of five commonly grown feeds on Irish beef farms indicated that input price rises have led to an increase in feed costs of between 22% and 33% in 2022 when compared to 2021.

This analysis also found that growing and efficiently utilising high-quality home-produced feed, rather than purchasing concentrates – which have also increased considerably in price – remains the most cost-effective option for feeding livestock.

Given these input price rises, never before was it more important to know the quantities and quality of winter feeds. Having an adequate supply of a quality feed to successfully carry animals over the winter is critical for the winter of 2022/23.

At this stage, most of the winter silage stock is in the yard, so it is time for a stocktake to establish how much feed is there and how does it match the expected herd demand in terms of quantity and also the likely quality.

Quantity and quality

Although analysis of silage stocks are unlikely to be completed at this stage, quality (primarily dry matter digestibility (DMD) and crude protein levels) can be estimated based on spring management and harvest date.

Subsequently, a laboratory feed analysis should be completed. Knowing the quality and preservation of silage, before the pits are open, is of greater importance this year, as diets can be formulated to achieve the desired target animals’ performance.

At the BEEF2022 Open Day, farmers can talk one-to-one with Teagasc scientists and advisors and get guidance on feeding cattle this winter and on managing farm cash flow.

Beef farmers operate a myriad of production systems and in particular, finishing systems vary widely from farm-to-farm. This is no different on the Agricultural College farms, where an important objective is to demonstrate to students a wide range of alterative systems.

Steer, heifer and bull production systems from Kildalton, Ballyhaise and Gurteen Agricultural College will be outlined at BEEF2022, and there will be an opportunity to speak to the college staff operating these systems.

Herd health

Whether operating a closed herd or buying in livestock, a herd health programme is an essential aspect of livestock production. Reducing stress in animals, whether purchased onto the farm or simply moving indoors for the winter, is important and the role of a planned herd health programme is central to achieving good animal performance.

With greater controls on antibiotic and anthelmintic usage, the open day attendees will have an opportunity at BEEF2022 on July 5, to hear the latest messages from veterinary practitioners, herd health scientists and Teagasc advisors in relation to the correct use of veterinary inputs.

At the open day, representatives from Animal Health Ireland will also outline impending changes to veterinary legislation.

There is now a national focus on reducing cattle age at slaughter as a means of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, and so farm technical efficiency is of greater importance than ever. Achieving liveweight targets at various stages in the animals’ life means animals can be ready for slaughter at a younger age. Crowds at Beef Day in Grange

Nationally, significant progress has been made with steer slaughter age reducing at a rate of approximately one week/year over the last eleven years, with little change in carcass weight.

While this progress is welcome, a further reduction is required; one area that will be explored at BEEF2022 is the opportunity to ‘draft’ animals earlier in finishing systems. A live demonstration of beef finishing steers, differing in breed (including suckler and dairy-beef progeny) and level of fat cover, will be carried out.

This will include commentary on the animals on display from Teagasc scientists and procurement experts from the beef industry.

Book your ticket for BEEF2022 on Tuesday, July 5, and hear about the ever-changing livestock production landscape.

For more information on the open day, click here.