Target Septoria at T1, but don’t forget the other disease threats

Wheat crops are responding to nitrogen application, longer days and the lift in temperatures. These growth stimulants are bulking up crops, keeping tillers alive and advancing growth stage – but they also promote disease development.

Now as crops approach growth stage 32, when that critical leaf 3 is emerged, planning for the T1 fungicide comes into focus.

Septoria

“Septoria is, of course, the main target for the T1 fungicide on wheat but there are other potential disease threats that need to be factored in at this time,” according to Syngenta’s Billy Cotter.

“We are in the final season of chlorothalonil (Bravo). It may well have been used at T0 but must again be first into the tank at T1. After that, choose a fungicide with strong Septoria credentials, but also with a spectrum that picks up other disease threats,” he added.

“Elatus Era is a great choice at T1 on wheat,” according to Billy. “It delivers an excellent balance of curative, preventative and persistent activity against Septoria. This activity is well proven in trials and in the field over several seasons now.”

Yellow rust

After Septoria, yellow rust is probably the biggest threat. Over 50% of the current wheat crop is planted to varieties with low or moderate resistance to yellow rust. The disease is favoured by the mild, relatively dry weather we have been experiencing recently and it is evident in many crops.

According to Billy: “Yellow rust is not as difficult to control as Septoria, but unchecked it can be at least as damaging.

“It is worth noting that not all of the SDHI based fungicides are good on yellow rust. Solatenol, the SDHI active ingredient in Elatus Era, is recognised as the best of the SDHI’s for rust control.

“If yellow rust is present or a threat to your crop, Elatus Era at T1 is the strongest of the fungicides with claims on this disease.”

Eyespot and mildew

After Septoria and yellow rust, eyespot and mildew are next priorities. SDHI fungicides are not recognised as particularly strong on either of these diseases. They will provide some activity, but it is generally in a supporting role to the triazole partner.

“Elatus Era contains prothioconazole and prothioconazole is the standard bearer for eyespot control,” according to Billy.

“60% control of eyespot is probably as much as can be expected from the T1 fungicide and our trials with Elatus Era show this level of activity. Prothioconazole is also the best triazole for mildew control.

“Both diseases are going to be present to some degree at T1 so a treatment of Elatus Era will pick them up,” he added.

The T1 fungicide sets the foundation for disease control for the season. Unlike at T2 where the focus is almost entirely on Septoria, the T1 must deliver a spectrum of disease control, so choose wisely.

