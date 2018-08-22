Taking a look back at the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show

Over 60,000 people attended this year’s Tullamore Show in Butterfield Estate, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is the ‘Premier Livestock Show’ in Ireland and attracts breeders of quality cattle and sheep from all over the country. FBD Insurance has been involved with the Tullamore Show since 1991.

Here we will have a look at some of the highlights from the show.

The official launch

This year’s show was officially launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed. Minister Creed highlighted the challenges that the agricultural sector faces; namely Brexit and reform of the Common Agricultural Policy.

Creed said that the Government is fully committed in securing the best deal possible for Irish farmers and that it will do all that it can to support farming families.

Minister Creed also announced that the Government would be extending application of manures from mid-September to the end of September and from mid-October to the end of October for organic manures.

John Cahalan, chief commercial officer, FBD Insurance, acknowledged all the hard work that the Tullamore Show executive puts in to make the show such a success each year and wished all the exhibitors well.

Other notable attendees at the official launch included: IFA (Irish Farmers’ Association) president Joe Healy; Irish MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness; and Macra president James Healy.

Farm Safety Live

Farm Safety Live organisers, FBD Insurance, FRS Training and the HSA (Health and Safety Authority), welcomed Mairead McGuinness to officially open Farm Safety Live.

Each year, Farm Safety Live aims to bring something different and this year the focus was on giving smarter tips through live and interactive demonstrations that can be brought home and implemented.

This year’s display focused on livestock handling, quad bike operation, working from heights and tractor and PTO operation.

Jim Dockery, national training officer at FRS, led proceedings and stressed the importance of safety on farms.

FBD Insurance Parade of Champions

The FBD National Livestock Show featured national finals for the Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Simmental, Aubrac, Belgian Blue, Blonde D’Aquitaine, Parthenaise and Saler breed societies.

Macra na Feirme / FBD National Farm Skills Finals

The Macra na Feirme / FBD National Farm Skills Finals also took place at the show, where finalists were put through their paces in carrying out a variety of farm tasks, including fencing and safe tractor driving.

Mitchelstown Macra took home the top prize with Portlaoise Macra coming in second and Moynalty Macra finishing in third. Portlaoise Macra won the prize for safety.