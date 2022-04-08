Proinnsias Creedon took over the family farm situated in the heart of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, Co. Cork, from his father in 2013.

The Creedon’s farm was a dairy farm until 2010, but then gradually transitioned towards finishing a small number of beef cattle.

Since then, Proinnsias has established a store-to-beef production system and now finishes 70-80 heifers each year. Until recently, Proinnsias had purchased all animals at 12-18 months of age and finished them by 24 months of age.

During Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, Proinnsias and his wife, Máire, decided to begin rearing dairy-beef cross calves. This brought about a great opportunity for their young family, allowing them to be more hands-on with the farm.

Hereford cattle

The Creedons choose Hereford sired heifer calves when selecting dairy-beef crosses to purchase.

“I find Herefords to be the perfect breed for my needs,” said Proinnsias.

“They are a calm animal – which is ideal when I’ve a young family around the farm – they finish easily and can be kept for a shorter time.”

In their first year rearing dairy-beef calves, the Creedon family successfully reared 16 calves. This encouraged them to expand year-on-year and now the Creedons hope to raise 40 dairy-beef cross calves in 2022.

“Herefords are a great breed to have around the farm, especially when you’ve a young family running about,” Proinnsias added.

Along with their calves, the Creedon family also purchase groups of Hereford heifers between 12-18 months of age throughout each year and aim to finish them all by 24 months of age.

Family-run farm

Alongside his farm work, Proinnsias works as a maths and Irish teacher. Proinnsias is thrilled that his family has a great interest in helping out with the cattle.

“My three sons really love the animals, with one taking a particular interest in the Herefords,” he said.

“The first thing he says when new animals arrive is ‘how many of mine came?’

“If they aren’t Herefords, he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Sustainable farming

In 2021, Proinnsias became a member of Future Beef which is associated with the Signpost farm programme with Teagasc.

This is a five-year programme which showcases science-based technologies that can reduce agricultural emissions.

The farms that are involved in the programme act as ‘hubs’ for the Signpost advisory campaign and create a national network of farms where carbon sequestration in grassland and hedgerows can be examined. Farmer Proinnsias Creedon in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, Co. Cork

“This will further educate and equip me to farm alongside the natural environment while doing my part in reducing overall emissions from agriculture,” Proinnsias added.

Grassland management

Soil health and fertility is very important to the Creedon’s farming system. They focus on liming regularly to maintain optimum soil pH levels across the farm.

The Creedons also spread protected urea to farm more sustainably from an environmental perspective.

“Grass measuring is a very powerful tool for me to manage the growth of quality grass and silage on my farm. Through grass measuring, I can apply fertiliser only where needed and at the optimal time,” said Proinnsias.

“Essentially, I have a nutrient-management plan for my farm and it’s an ideal way to bring everything together.

“The Hereford breed compliments the way I try to farm. Keeping costs to a minimum, while maintaining performance at grass,” he added.

“Their ability to mature at an earlier age with minimal additional inputs really suits my farming system.”

