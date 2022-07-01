There are many benefits to treating grain with three important ones being that, using the right product, it helps keep costs down; add to a farmer’s sustainability credentials; and provides a number of key performance benefits.

As costs rise across all farming inputs, farmers need to look at each area of their business and make decisions about how to keep costs down.

Treating home-grown or locally sourced cereals can be used to reduce expenditure on feed protein and other bought non-native bought-in feeds, such as maize, thus keeping control of winter feed costs.

Maxammon treatment is versatile; whether it is straight off the combine or treating throughout the season as required, the real benefit for farmers is the rise in protein content of the treated grain – over 30% can be achieved, which reduces the need to buy in what can often be expensive protein supplementation.

Maxammon can be used to treat grain at harvest with a moisture level 16-20%, applied at one standard rate, irrespective of moisture content, which makes application simpler and reduces the risk of error.

Treating grain is sustainable

This year, in response to farmer, supply chain and consumer demand, Maxammon is now soya-free, improving a farm’s sustainability credentials and minimising the environmental impact of the ration fed.

Treating grain on-farm can also help to reduce the ‘food miles’ and support the local economy associated with dairy or meat production. Maxammon-treated bruised barley

It also gives greater control over the diet fed and rations can be tailored to meet performance and health requirements, with many farmers seeing fewer health issues – which can be costly.

Maxammon-based diets improve the efficiency of the rumen and the animal; typically, efficiency improvements of between 5-10% are seen, depending on the feeding system and on farm genetic potential.

Improved efficiency in production will be key if farmers are to meet the ever-growing demands of environmental and sustainable targets in a profitable way.

Adopting Maxammon can help support a move towards lower carbon production as a result of:

Improved nitrogen efficiency and retention;

Improved animal efficiency;

Improved productivity/performance;

And of increasing importance in the current environment it reduces the carbon footprint of your herd.

Performance benefits

Not only is Maxammon grain treatment simple to use, but it also provides a number of key performance benefits, improving rumen function and digestibility leading to improved feed efficiency.

With the resulting benefits including significant increases in production, both in terms of liveweight gain and improved milk yield and kgs of milk solids as well as improved health and fertility,

Suitable for both moist grain and wholecrop, treated grain can be combined with minerals and other concentrates to provide a nutritionally balanced diet and the alkaline pH provides an effective rumen buffer to minimise the risk of acidosis.

Maxammon is available throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland through a team of dedicated distributors and a Harbro Ireland team. Click here for more details/

Alternatively, contact your local Maxammon distributor: