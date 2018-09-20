Storm chaos: ‘We haven’t been notified yet that the tent no longer exists’

Storm Ali caused serious destruction to some exhibitors’ stands at the site of the National Ploughing Championships yesterday (Wednesday, September 19).

One such exhibitor, John Frisby of CTS Security, detailed just how much destruction the storm caused his company’s display and stand yesterday – something he has yet to receive formal notification from the National Ploughing Association (NPA) on.

Speaking to AgriLand presenter Claire Mc Cormack yesterday on AgriLand’s live broadcast in Screggan, Co. Offaly, John described his circumstances leading up to the incident.

“We had a section in the corner of the Blackwater Pavilion tent. We were coming in this morning; obviously we were notified last night that it wasn’t due to go ahead until 11:00am this morning, and then that was pushed till 12:00pm.”

Chaos

Continuing, he said: “We were trying to get in the road, it was just chaos. There were cars coming back out the road – whether people knew it was going to be called off.”

The CTS Security employees pulled in to nearby Tullamore to avoid the worst of the traffic, waiting to be allowed back on-site to see how their marquee had fared.

When we got here the tent was just completely gone. Everything – about €10,000-15,000 worth of equipment was just in bits on the ground.

“Our tent – well, our section of the tent – was in on top of the Simmental Society tent, so yeah, we’re here and we’ve nowhere to go for two days,” John said.

“Nobody has contacted us to say you can set up somewhere else, if we got some bit of equipment up and going.

“In fairness, the guys from the Simmental Society – they’d have to talk to the powers that be – did offer us a section inside in their tent; if that happens, it happens – we’d be happy to go ahead with that.”

“If it doesn’t, we’re going home after day one.”

John noted that it is the company’s first year exhibiting at the ‘Ploughing’, adding that there were 10-12 exhibitors in the tent they shared.

“We haven’t been notified yet that the tent no longer exists; nobody has contacted us.

There’s still people’s equipment on the ground up there, who are probably planning on coming in to get going at 7:00am tomorrow morning, and they’ll come in to find their tent isn’t there any more.

A medium-sized security company based in Portlaw in Co. Waterford, CTS Security specialises in CCTV and intruder alarms.

‘On the floor’

John highlighted that the company’s insurance company has told it that it is not covered because it’s an act of nature.

We went up and we tidied up what was there; none of the stuff looks really retrievable.

CTS Security had four cameras on display, a large screen display and footage of a calving camera displaying a recording of a calving taking place.

“All that stuff is on the floor. If we can get into the guys’ tent, we’re hoping that we will be able to set a screen up there on a laptop or something; but that would mean that we’d need to go back to the hotel tonight and give all night trying to get something up and going for tomorrow to set up tomorrow.”

The only alternative, John said, was to set up a makeshift tent elsewhere on site to try and put something together.

Slamming the lack of communication from the NPA, John said: “Any communication; we haven’t got any.

We’re not the only people affected, there would be eight or ten other people in that stand. They’re going to come tomorrow morning expecting to walk into their stall and start doing their day’s work – but the tent isn’t there.

“Whether they’ve been notified at this stage – we still haven’t received notification; up to when we started the broadcast here, we hadn’t any notification that our stand was gone, only that we came in ourselves to assess if there was any damage done.