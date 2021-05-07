Heat detection is becoming an increasingly difficult task. But the timing of insemination is crucial as the financial success of a farm depends heavily on the fertility of the herd.

Heat detection – the difficulty

High-performing cows show fewer and fewer signs of oestrus and these are often not recognised through visual observation.

When the animals are out on pasture, oestrus can hardly be detected visually. In addition, heat often takes place at night.

In fact, more than 70% of animals show heat signs during the night, so 24/7 monitoring is essential to determine the onset of heat and, subsequently, calculate the optimal insemination time.

This is where the smaXtec system, with automatic and reliable heat detection and early detection of diseases, comes into play.

Bolus technology

The bolus technology developed by smaXtec, supports oestrus detection, and insemination at the right time.

This is important because every missed heat is a cost factor. Studies have shown that the cost for missed heats is €80-€120. With smaXtec, this can be avoided.

Heat detection – how does it work?

The automatic and reliable smaXtec heat detection system is based on the recognition of behavioural changes, which often only occur for a short period of time, and at night.

Continuous monitoring ensures detection of the slightest oestrus signs.

Coupled with the automatically generated recommended insemination time, insemination success and reproduction figures on your farm can be significantly improved.

Continuous measurement provides round-the-clock heat detection, which has many benefits.

smaXtec not only helps to improve the heat detection rate, but it also helps to:

Improve the insemination index;

Optimise the calving interval;

Select the ideal breeding age;

Use the best genetics with more confidence;

Reduce insemination cost and ensures ongoing productivity;

Reduce hormone programmes;

Reduce time for heat monitoring and tracking;

Identify cows with fertility issues.

Additionally, smaXtec customers report that reproduction performance increases, and calving intervals are optimised.

Oestrus detection accuracy is over 90% and farmers are able to shorten the calving interval by up to 25%.

Ideal insemination window

The smaXtec system not only detects the heat conditions of animals but also determines the optimal insemination time.

Advertisement

Once a heat notification is sent, the system provides information regarding the best time for insemination.

This consists of several phases. As soon as smaXtec has clearly identified main oestrus, the insemination window opens eight hours later.

Healthy herd equals real success

Early detection of diseases and improving the overall health of the herd are equally important for reproduction success.

Healthy cows are the basis for economic success; to ensure or improve animal health, you have to keep a close eye on your cows at all times.

The unique combination of inner body temperature, activity, rumination and drinking behaviour allows you to draw conclusions about diseases and their severity as early as possible.

Continuous data collection enables the smaXtec system to offer an outstanding early detection system for diseases.

As soon as the immune system reacts to germs or stress, the inner body temperature, for example, changes noticeably.

This allows you to detect diseases such as mastitis up to four days before clinical symptoms become visible.

The body temperature also gives an indication of the type of illness. If the temperature rises, the cow usually suffers from a feverish condition; if it falls, it is often a metabolic disease.

Rumination, activity and drinking-behaviour change, are all measured by smaXtec.

Risk reduction

Early detection facilitates early intervention, reduces the risk of serious disease progression and significantly lowers the use of medication, especially antibiotics, by up to 70%.

Light, self-applicated medical treatment is often enough to avoid disease break out, protecting the herd, providing milk-yield stability and cost savings.

Most importantly, treatment with antibiotics and consequent milk revenue loss can be prevented.

Contact smaXtec here for further information on how to implement the most comprehensive system for monitoring health and reproduction in dairy cows on your farm, and to start improving your key success indicators today.