Effective dry cow management is at the very heart of efficient dairy farming.

A cow should be fit – not fat, and ideally hold a condition score in the range of 2.5-3 in order to give her the best chance of a stress-free calving. Avoiding issues such as milk fever and slow calving can make all the difference to future fertility and lactation performance.

Quality supplementation at this time is key, which is why the team at Crystalyx have spent years researching and developing feed licks that specifically provide for the transition cow.

Dr. Cliff Lister, Crystalyx technical director, explained:

“Dairy farmers are facing enormous challenges with the transition away from subsidy payments, feed price volatility and tightening environmental requirements. Our new dairy range of feed blocks will allow farmers to take a different, research-based approach to evolve their systems to meet these challenges.

“Where pre-calving management is concerned, Crystalyx are now offering two Transition Cow options: Crystalyx Transition Dry Cow as part of the new dairy range and Crystalyx Pre-Calver, part of the core Crystalyx Range.

“Both are designed to ensure that cows received the full complement of minerals and trace elements that they need to ensure the birth of a healthy calf and the production of high-quality colostrum.”

Luke Morgan, Crystalyx account manager for Ireland added:

“Both Crystalyx Transition Dry Cow and Crystalyx Pre-Calver can be fed in late pregnancy. They help to ensure cows maintain better appetite up to calving and have a strong immune system at calving, while also ensuring optimum calf health and vigour.

“Forage type is also critically important in the context of a dry cow management programme.

“Silage high in potash should be avoided at all costs. There is one critical period of a cow’s life when low potassium diets are especially important: In the three to four weeks leading up to calving.

“During this period, large amounts of calcium are transferred from the cow’s blood to the mammary gland to be utilised as part of the colostrum the calf will need.

“If a cow is on a diet high in potassium, directly pre-calving, this can increase her blood pH level. When this happens, the internal mechanism that optimises calcium absorption and mobilization doesn’t work effectively. This can leave the cow susceptible to milk fever, or hypocalcaemia directly post-calving,” he continued.

“Straw can be easily included in pre-calving diets. The availability of Crystalyx blocks will ensure that the cows receive the correct balance of minerals, trace elements and vitamins that they need to facilitate a successful calving.” Crystalyx Transition Dry Cow (part of the new Crystalyx dairy range)

The success of Crystalyx dry cow products this season has been echoed by Kerry Agribusiness store manager Darcy O’Connell, as he paid a visit along with Luke Morgan to Gerard Donoghue, who milks a 38-strong herd of Montbeliarde cows on Valentia Island.

“I am one of only two Montbeilarde breeders in Co Kerry. It was recommended that I should switch to the breed by my then Teagasc advisor back in 1997,” Gerard explained

“So the decision was taken to breed-up from the existing herd of Friesians at that stage – and I haven’t looked back.

“Montbeliarde cows are perfectly suited to a spring-calving system and producing as much milk as possible from grazed grass.

“Last year I took the decision to cross a number of the cows with Fleckvieh bulls. I wanted to keep the milk in my replacement heifers, but also to produce a male calf with a lot more beef character,” he continued.

“Seven of the cows have calved since the beginning of the year. I am more than happy with the calves. They were born with lots of vigour and are really bouncing. The cows calved without difficulty and the colostrum quality was excellent.”

Last year the Donoghue herd averaged 1,200 gallons with good milk fat and protein levels. The cows were dried-off progressively through the month of October.

“The Crystalyx buckets are the only source of supplementary feed offered to the cows in the weeks prior to calving. The buckets are very palatable and the cows took to them immediately,” Gerard said.

“I am very aware of the need to provide dry cows with the correct balance of minerals and vitamins in the run-up to calving. I decided to go with the Crystalyx buckets this year. This was my first experience of using them and I haven’t been disappointed.

“The results speak for themselves. The cows are calving down in excellent condition and the newborn calves are thriving.”

Darcy O’Connell (Kerry Agribusiness) confirmed a strong demand for Crystalyx buckets this season.

“Crystalyx products are equally popular with dairy and suckler farmers,” said Darcy.

“Sales have been driven by the fact that the feed blocks are extremely palatable and, at the same time, are providing cows and heifers with all the minerals and vitamins they need in the run up to calving.” Gerard Donoghue, Montbeliarde breeder, Valentia , Island, Co. Kerry supplementing his herd with Crystalyx Pre-Calver. Accompanied by Darcy O’Connell, store manager Kerry Agribusiness, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry and Luke Morgan, Caltech Crystalyx

Concluding, Luke added:

“Crystalyx Transition Dry Cow and Crystalyx Pre-Calver are perfect for feeding during the dry period. They provide a low calcium/high magnesium diet, which greatly reduces the risk of milk fever and slow calvings.

“With a unique blend of vitamins, minerals and trace elements, Transition Dry Cow and Pre-Calver are both proven to support a strong healthy immune system and help reduce the risk of difficult calvings and retained placenta.”