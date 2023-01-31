Stephen Johnston runs Drummurry Dairy Farm in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh along with his wife and three kids.

Drummurry farm is a third-generation dairy farm currently farming 200ac owned and 50 rented, milking 170 cows.

One recent change made to the Drummurry operation was to the water-heating system. The farm had been using electric for hot water but Stephen felt that it gave an insufficient supply to keep the water at a temperature that was needed.

After doing some research he heard about Flogas LPG through his local hardware store, Beatty Hardware and Farm Supplies.

LPG, which stands for liquefied petroleum gas, is the lowest carbon conventional fuel available to off-grid customers making it a viable and favourable choice for consumers and businesses without access to mains gas. It can also be a cheaper alternative to electricity for many.

Flogas LPG provides instant hot water at all times throughout the day and Stephen thought this would be particularly useful for getting the temperature right for do-it-yourself artificial insemination and heating water to feed calves.

After getting in touch with the company for a free site visit, his local area representative called out to the farm to show how the Flogas water heating system works.

His local installer did a site walkthrough and advised on the best location to install the heater units and the optimum distances from the heaters and water taps. Stephen said he found the whole process “very easy”.

A Flogas bulk LPG tank was delivered and sited, and two wall-mounted water heaters were installed and connected.

Listen to Stephen discuss his experience in the video below:

The main benefits from his switch are instant hot water; reduced costs; and having water up to 85° on demand.

Other pros of Flogas LPG is that it keeps total bacteria counts low and it is frost protected throughout the winter.

