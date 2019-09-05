Sommet de l’Élevage: A not-to-be-missed event for any livestock farmer

The 28th edition of Sommet de l’Élevage will be held in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Wednesday to Thursday, October 2-4.

Once again, over 1,500 exhibitors, 2,000 animals and 95,000 visitors, all of whom are actively involved in the farm industry, will gather, as they do every October, to participate at this event – which has become a reference among the world’s biggest livestock-dedicated trade shows.

Europe’s premier farm livestock show

Established in the heart of France, Sommet de l’Élevage is both a showcase of the exceptional know-how of French livestock farming and genetics, and a not-to-be-missed event for suppliers of machinery, products and services to the farm industry.

The world’s undisputed number one show, for all that is to do with the beef sector, is also becoming known as the place to be for dairy breeds – plus, the sheep and equine industry is gaining considerable traction here as well.

Sommet de l’Élevage presents a comprehensive offer of what is available in terms of farm machinery, supplies and services for the livestock industry, buildings, renewable energies and new technologies.

Livestock presentations, innovative techniques, business meetings, trade events and conferences can be found every year at the show.

A substantial programme

Starting with livestock judging, the Blonde d’Aquitaine beef breed and the Île-de-France sheep breed will be centre stage, with respectively 400 and 180 of their foremost animals in attendance – each jockeying for the top spot within the breeds’ national championships.

Among the novelties this year, Sommet de l’Élevage will play host to three British breeds in hall 3. This includes the Hereford National Championships, with 24 of the breed’s best animals to be found in France.

This year, once more, the beef cattle judging and the International Business Club will establish their quarters in the heart of the Zénith d’Auvergne – a magnificent setting set aside for hosting shows of such importance.

Turning to the exhibitors, it’s the show organisers’ objective to welcome 1,550 exhibiting companies this year, which would represent an increase of 40 exhibitors compared to 2018.

And, for the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to discover a zone entirely dedicated to agricultural start-ups, in hall 3.

There is plenty to see, including the numerous trade events and displays, business meetings and farm visits over the three days of the show, and a conference centre that is already fully booked – with almost 70 seminars and conferences on the programme.

This year’s edition is already promising to be an excellent show, what with: 180,000m² of total show space;

82,000m² of net stand space (25% interior; 75% exterior);

1,550 exhibitors, of which 300 are international exhibitors from 32 countries;

2,000 animals in judging;

95,000 farm-industry visitors, of whom 4,500 are international visitors from 85 countries;

70 conferences and seminars;

35 farm and agri-industrial site visits.

