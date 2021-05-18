The Signpost Programme – Farmers for Climate Action, was officially launched by Teagasc today (Tuesday, May 18) and will focus on implementing a variety of farmer actions to “point the way” on lowering emissions inside the farm gate.

Commenting at the event’s online launch, Dr. Tom O’ Dwyer, Teagasc manager of the Signpost programme, said:

“The Signpost Programme is a partnership of over 30 companies and organisations from across the Irish agricultural sector.

“Together we will work with Irish farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to reduce ammonia emissions, to reduce nutrient losses, to enhance biodiversity, to save farmers costs and to improve efficiency of food production.

Highlighting that the “Signpost Farmers” will be central to the signpost programme and “will point the way forward for all farmers to a climate-smart farming future”, the manager said:

“We will work with the Signpost Farmers to enable them to change how they farm, so that they reduce the emissions from agriculture on their farm while maintaining or indeed improving profitability.” L-R: Dr. Stan Lalor, director of Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc; Dr. Tom O’Dwyer, head of Signpost Farm Programme, Teagasc’ and Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance, Bord Bia. Image source: O’Gorman Photography

Doing this, he said, would include actions including:

To get better value from nutrients in cattle slurry;

To use protected urea as their source of fertiliser and nitrogen;

To incorporate clover into their grassland sward;

To reduce the overall amount of chemical fertiliser (not nitrogen) applied;

To enhance and improve biodiversity and hedgerows on their farm; and

To reduce the finishing age of animals finished on their farms.

“By making these changes and some others, the Signpost Farmers can and will reduce their emissions while maintaining profitability.

“At the same time we will engage all farmers through the signpost advisory campaign.”

When asked if the programme will require farmers to make “very big changes”, Dr. O’Dwyer said: “I don’t think so.

Some of the changes will be easily made; more will require some additional skills and some change in farm practices.

“One of the most significant shifts that farmers could make in order to reduce emissions from agriculture would be to switch to using protected urea. A lot of our chemical fertiliser nitrogen is applied as calcium ammonium nitrate [CAN] – and if farmers were to switch that to protected urea it would make a significant shift in emissions.

Describing this as a “reasonably straight-forward shift”, he said another change would be switching to incorporate clover into grassland swards.

“That probably takes a little bit more work because new skills have to be got by the farmers, because the sward will have to be managed in a different way to what they’re used to. That one might be a little more difficult.

“And the final point I’ll make on it is that our partners in this programme, if we all work together, we can enable and support farmers to make the changes. And we can make those changes somewhat easier.

“On the example of the fertiliser, if the only fertiliser that’s in stock in the local store when the farmer goes to purchase the fertiliser [is urea] then the decision is more or less taken out of the farmer’s hands because the only product that’s there is protected urea.

“Things like that can help and through the Signpost Programme we’ll be working to make those switches in farming practices as easy as possible for farmers,” Dr. O’Dwyer concluded.