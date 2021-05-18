The Signpost Programme – Farmers for Climate Action, was officially launched by Teagasc today (Tuesday, May 18) in what will be a key initiative over the next five years.

This Teagasc-led initiative is a partnership of almost 40 companies and organisations from the Irish agri-food sector, along with Irish farmers, that have come together for climate action, to meet the challenge of climate change, the authority says.

Launching the Signpost Programme, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The agriculture sector has a crucial role to play in meeting the challenge of climate change, while creating resilient farms for generations to come.

The Signpost programme will demonstrate solutions, how to optimise your on-farm decision making, for the benefit of both, the planet and your pocket.

Leading the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon also lauded the launch of the initiative.

What is the Signpost Programme?

The Signpost Programme is a multi-annual campaign to lead climate action by all Irish farmers.

The programmes aims to achieve early progress in reducing gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture and also improve water quality, maintain and in some cases improving bio-diversity, reduce costs and create more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

It will also act as a test bed for on-farm carbon sequestration measurements so that this can, in time, be taken into account by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the national greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory.

According to Teagasc, the objectives of the programme are to:

Advertisement

To lead and support the transition of Irish farming towards more sustainable farming systems;

To reduce agricultural emissions, specifically;

To reduce GHG emissions to the range 17.5 – 19.0 MtCO2 by 2030;

To reduce ammonia emissions by 5% below 2005 levels, currently estimated at 107.5 kT NH3, also by 2030;

To reduce other negative environmental impacts of agriculture, specifically, to improve water quality and to improve biodiversity; and

To reduce costs and improve margins from farming.

Dr Tom O’ Dwyer, manager of the Signpost programme, said:

“There are two elements to the programme; a network of Signpost Farms, which will act as demonstration farms for the programme and sites for carbon sequestration measurements; and the Signpost Advisory campaign, which will engage with all farmers and support them to move towards more sustainable farming systems.

Two of the Signpost Farmers, beef farmer Ger McSweeney and dairy farmer Steven Fitzgerald, participated in today’s launch. They outlined the steps they will be taking to reduce emissions on their farms.

‘Significant milestone’

Speaking at the launch in Moorepark, Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle said: “Today’s launch of the Signpost Programme is a significant milestone for Irish agriculture.

“With all parties working together, the programme can guide Irish agriculture through the changes over the next decade and support farmers as they change and adapt their farming practices.”

“The signpost programme is supported by a range of organisations – authorities, industry and political bodies.

The commitment of all the farmers and organisations involved to the Signpost Programme was welcomed by chairman of the Teagasc Authority, Liam Herlihy, who said:

“Working together we can meet the climate change challenge and take positive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.”