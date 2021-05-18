Farm organisations have welcomed the launch of the Teagasc Signpost Programme, which took place today (Tuesday, May 18).

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) said that it was time “everybody began concentrating on solutions”.

“Irish farming and the agri-food sector has within it the capacity to formulate and implement the solutions to climate challenges,” ICMSA president Pat McCormack said.

That will happen – and indeed is already happening – but matters are not being helped by a relentless barrage of ‘glib anti-farmer posturing’.

“Speaking for my own members, I feel that the emphasis has to move to coming up with realistic and practical solutions as opposed to just pointing at the problems,” McCormack added.

He continued: “We have always emphasised the duty to come up with solutions. Our sector is bedeviled with groups who are deafeningly loud about the problems, but strangely silent on practical and workable solutions.

“Our main challenge here is how we transition a multi-billion euro farming and food sector to a lower emissions basis while preserving the commercial capacity.

“That’s the challenge and…that’s the gauntlet that the Teagasc Signpost Programme is addressing. We think it should be supported because it helps deliver the strong sustainable agricultural sector so vital for a national economy,” the ICMSA president concluded.

Signpost Programme is ‘an opportunity’

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has also come out positively on the programme, saying it represents a “reset moment” on the climate debate.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the Signpost Programme is “an opportunity to enable farmers to improve their sustainability based on verifiable data”.

“Farmers and rural Ireland understand the need for climate action. With the right support and measures, farmers will step up and respond.

“We have consistently said there must be a proper measurement of the carbon being sequestered on our farms. It is a pity it did not happen earlier, but it is important that it is happening now.,” Cullinan added.

The IFA president continued: “I welcome the clear acknowledgement by the Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] of the potential of agriculture to remove carbon from the atmosphere. This must be fully reflected in the ‘carbon budget’ definition in the Climate Bill.

“We want the most robust information to be made available to farmers, which will equip them to carry out the dual functions of food production and safeguarding the environment,” he concluded.