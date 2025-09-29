Should you treat for parasites in advance of the housing period?

Preparing cattle for housing starts weeks before they move indoors and treating for parasites is a crucial step to this preparation.

Some farmers are not thinking of housing cattle any time soon whereas many parts of the country have been hit with consistently wet weather and will be looking to the sheds shortly and either way, a plan for dosing needs to be put in place now.

By putting a plan in place now and dosing cattle well in advance of housing will ensure that cattle are free from worms and lice, stress free when they are housed, fit and healthy with no set backs, and ready to continue thriving indoors.

A pre-housing dose means treating cattle four to five weeks before housing with a product that has persistent activity against lungworm, stomach worms, and lice.

Testing for parasites such as lungworm, stomach worms, and fluke can also help you and your vet assess the parasite challenge on your farm and decide on the most effective treatment plan.

Waiting until housing day to treat can cause setbacks:

Lungworm damage may already have compromised performance and immune function;

Feed efficiency can be reduced, increasing winter feed costs;

Lice infestations may spread rapidly in sheds, requiring additional treatments later.

Treating with Doramax up to five weeks before housing helps prevent these challenges, saving labour, and supporting better winter health and performance.

By treating with Doramax Pour-On or Injection up to five weeks before housing, farmers can ensure animals are free from worms and lice, reduce stress on housing day, and set their herd up for a healthy, productive winter.

This is not an extra treatment - it replaces the usual dosing at housing, giving animals time to clear parasites and recover while still at grass.

Treating up to five weeks before housing is a strongly recommended approach to help ensure cattle enter sheds clean, healthy, and ready to thrive.

Throughout the grazing season, cattle are exposed to parasites. If untreated, these can lead to serious issues when animals are brought indoors:

Lungworm – causes coughing and lung damage, increasing the risk of pneumonia in poorly ventilated sheds;

Stomach worms – reduce feed conversion efficiency, meaning winter feed is not fully utilised;

Lice – spread quickly in close-contact conditions, causing rubbing, irritation, and hide damage.

By dosing four to five weeks before housing, you can break the parasite cycle while cattle are still outdoors, giving them time to recover and helping prevent problems later in the housing period.

Housing is a busy time, so treatments need to be straightforward.

Doramax offers two practical solutions to suit different handling systems:

Doramax Pour-On – quick and easy application with minimal handling, ideal for treating larger groups.

quick and easy application with minimal handling, ideal for treating larger groups. Doramax Injection – precise dosing, perfect for individual animals or smaller groups and not weather dependent.

Both products are effective against lungworm, stomach worms, and lice, giving you confidence that your herd is protected before housing.

Step Why it matters Test for parasites FEC testing or other diagnostics help you and your vet assess the parasite challenge on your farm and decide if treatment is needed. Speak to your vet early Review test results, assess parasite risk, and agree the best timing for treatment. Treat with Doramax up to five weeks before housing Gives time for parasites to be eliminated and lungs to recover before cattle move indoors. Choose Pour-On or Injection Match the product to your herd size and handling facilities. Prepare sheds in advance Clean bedding, improve ventilation, and avoid overcrowding to reduce disease pressure. Monitor throughout winter Keep an eye on thrive and watch for any signs of parasite challenge.

With wet weather bringing housing dates forward on many farms, now is the time to plan treatments.

By acting early, you can reduce stress on housing day and give cattle the best possible start to the winter season.

