When it comes to sheep fencing there are a number of factors to be considered, specifically for Irish farmers, who seek high-quality temporary solutions that allow for the best use of their farm’s grass.

Since 2007, Clipex have been leading fencing specialists, providing innovative and alternative solutions for rural families.

Clipex Fencing Ltd. has been located in Ennis, Co. Clare since 2016. They distribute all across the six continents.

The company offers farmers a complete fencing system and innovative stock handling solutions, as part of a growing product line.

Clipex fencing is perfect for all weather conditions in the European climate – making them ideal for Irish farmers – and well-suited to modern farmers and their practices.

Sheep fencing

Clipex sheep fencing has many features guaranteeing the safety and security of both sheep and lambs. With fix knot wire, 2.5mm-high tensile, zinc coated wire and a 22cm-wide lamb safe box, it is miles ahead in the industry.

One of the main features of the Clipex sheep fencing is that it has nine strands of wire in comparison to the traditional eight strands.

This prevents the ewe’s head from going through the bottom of the fence, while also providing extra security from outside threats. The fence is a deterrent for foxes, keeping your flock safe and secure.

General advantages

As well as sheep-specific solutions, Clipex fencing also offers general advantages as a standard product.

This includes:

They are faster to erect;

They are stronger;

They are TAMS II Grant Approved;

They are environmentally-friendly; and

They have a 30-year guarantee.

Stronger

Clipex fence posts are designed to be lightweight while maintaining strength, making them easier to transport while still providing you with a strong sturdy fence.

The posts have a high tensile steel construction, which gives them a degree of flex unlike timber posts.

Faster and easier to erect

Clipex fencing is 50% faster to erect, with its quick clip solution it reduces the amount of tools needed when erecting your fence. When driving the posts there are a few different options.

In smaller quantities, you can manually drive with a sledge and special drive tube. In larger quantities you can use a post knocker or machine.

Clipex posts have the added advantage of being able to be driven with a petrol powered post driver.

Savings

Clipex fencing is surprisingly cost effective. It is 50% faster to erect, cutting labour and machinery costs. There are no specialised tools required, saving you time and hassel of carrying them around.

Maintenance is very minimal and quick and simple if needed.

Grant-approved

Clipex fencing is TAMs II approved and has a 30-year guarantee. The Clipex fencing system is revolutionising the fencing industry and designed to make the farmer’s life easier.

Environmentally friendly

Clipex posts do not leach any chemicals into the ground and because of their size and shape, they create minimal ground disturbance.

They are also fully recyclable at end of life.

The Clipex range

Clipex have a wide range of posts and wires suitable for all applications. It is the all-steel fencing solution.

There is a post for every application; from sheep, deer, horses, cattle to poultry you name it Clipex has a fencing solution for it.

They have a wide range of post ranging from 1.5m length to 3.0m length for all fencing needs. Clipex supply a range of wires but the posts are suitable for most wires on the market.

More information

For more information on sheep or general fencing, contact a member of the Clipex team by phone: 087 191 4360, or by email: [email protected].

There will be someone available to give expert advice on your application, answer general enquiries or to give a persoanlised quote.

To visit the Clipex website, click here.