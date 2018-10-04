Sheep ecto-parasite control – understanding best practice

Ectoflits OP sheep dip manufacturer, Bimeda, is calling for farmers to start planning their approach for the control of sheep ecto-parasites this autumn and winter.

One of Bimeda’s professional services veterinarians, Rachel Mallet, commented: “At this time of year, appropriate and proactive control of ecto-parasites should be on the agenda for all sheep farmers.

“We are encouraging farmers who have moved away from plunge dipping with an OP dip in previous years to reconsider this option for the control and treatment of external parasites where appropriate.

“In the past decade or so, farmers have moved towards 3ML injections (ivermectin, doramectin and moxidectin) for the control of internal and external parasites, due to their undeniable convenience.

“However, recent reports of resistance of sheep scab to this class of wormers, allied to the large numbers of resistant internal worms already, means that we have to think carefully about how to use sheep scab treatments in a responsible and targeted manner.”

Rachel commented further on the benefits of dipping with an OP dip, noting: “OP plunge dipping with a dip such as Ectoflits gives immediate ecto-parasite control and, in fact, dipping with Ectoflits is the ideal broad-spectrum method of parasite control for sheep.”