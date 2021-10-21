Noe Griffin farms roughly 100ha in west Waterford with his uncle, John, and nephew David Power. The team milk around 200 cows, with plans to increase that number to 220 in the future.

Their herd is spring-calving and has a heifer conception rate of about 70%. For the past number of years and with help from Noel’s wife, Sinead, and their four children, the team have been successfully using sexed semen for breeding.

In recent times Noel and David have felt the labour required to ensure they get the best return from their investment in sexed semen might be hard to manage, with their hoped expansion.

Noel and David began to research available heat detection systems and found Nedap CowControl came out on top.

“We liked the simplicity of the system, and the data was displayed in a really clear accurate way,” David said.

“By looking at the insights on our smartphone or PC, we know exactly when the cow started her heat, and when she’s going to peak.

“Another advantage for us was the battery life of the system. From speaking to other farmers, we knew this could be a big issue, and we had some word-of-mouth recommendations for Nedap.”

Nedap CowControl is the world’s most trusted cow monitoring solution. It keeps track of the reproduction and health of every cow and the entire herd, giving farmers full insight into their herd at all times to make the best informed decisions.

“If we’re investing in sexed semen, we want to give it the best chance possible to be effective, and Nedap CowControl allowed us to do that,” David added.

Breeding efficiency

David and Noel installed Nedap CowControl in early January and began planning for the upcoming breeding season. The regime on farm for managing the breeding system prior to installing CowControl was labour intensive.

Cows were tail-painted pre-breeding, with scratch cards and tail paint applied for the first three weeks of the breeding season. For the next four weeks, tail paint and vasectomised bulls were used to aid heat detection, before letting stock bulls run with the cows for the final four weeks.

CowControl has eliminated the need for all of that.

“With the data from CowControl, we were able to create criteria for the best candidates for sexed semen. We decided to use 35 straws of sexed semen, and it was used on cows that had shown at least two heats pre-breeding,” David continued

“Then, the cows had to be close to 14 hours since the start of heat at the time of artificial insemination (AI).

“I knew from research that this was the best time to inseminate with sexed semen. We didn’t use any sexed semen on first lactation cows as they usually have poor success rates with it.

“We achieved 66% conception rate on the cows that got sexed semen, which we were delighted with. We couldn’t have achieved these results without CowControl because it gave us the accurate data to get the timing of AI spot on, and with sexed semen that’s critical. If we’re investing in sexed semen, we want to give it the best chance possible to be effective, and CowControl allowed us to do that.”

“It just totally removed the guess work out of the breeding season”



There are a few targets to improve efficiency that David and Noel are working towards reaching on the farm. One of the main goals was to achieve a six week in-calf rate of 80%.

“Based on the scanning results for the breeding season just gone, we’ve achieved that with CowControl for next year. We want everything calved by the April 10, and this is a pretty good step towards that,” said David.

Their conception rate to first serve was at 65%, which Noel and David attribute to having more accurate data during the pre-breeding season.

“During pre-breeding, we were able to build up an accurate picture of what was going on with each cow, and it got rid of the uncertainty. We knew at the pre-breeding check with the vet which cows were definitely problem cows,” David continued.

“There were no doubtful cows being checked that we weren’t sure about, or maybe ones that we just hadn’t seen bulling. It just totally removed the guess work, and as soon as we started breeding, we were able to hit the ground running.”

Advertisement

“This year, the breeding season was totally different,” Noel added.

“We had far less stress, there was no hopping up and down off bars to top up tail paint, and we knew exactly what was going on at all times. We had the 11 weeks done before we knew it.”

The sensitivity of the system impressed Noel and David too.

“After we installed CowContol, there were a few cows that showed up with heat alerts early in the pre-breeding period. I dismissed the alerts when I couldn’t see many signs of her being on heat. But sure enough, three weeks later, those cows came in-heat fully. That proved to me that CowControl is really accurate,” David said.

Farm efficiency

Installing Nedap CowControl has made a huge impact on the farm’s efficiency.

“With CowControl installed, we’re saving costs and time. We’re not using scratch cards, tail paint, vasectomised bulls or stock bulls now, which is a great cost reduction,” David said.

“It has freed up more time for us too; we’re not tied to the parlour every morning during pre-breeding and breeding manually, checking cows.”

This year, the farm changed from using AI and stock bulls to 100% AI. Having CowControl installed has allowed much more accurate use of AI straws.

“It has totally eliminated the guess work,” David added.

Noel and David recently upgraded their drafting gate. Cows that are in-heat or have a health issue, according to the data from CowControl, are automatically separated by the drafting gate.

“The fact that the new gate integrates with CowControl makes drafting cows simple. We all know that whatever needs to be seen will be waiting in the holding pen at the end of milking,” said David.

Sick cows

The Health Monitoring module has proved useful on farm already. Noel and David start calving from February 10, and cows go out to grass immediately. Ketosis has normally been an issue in the herd as the cows adjust to their new diet.

This year, CowControl was identifying cows that were becoming ill two or three days before they showed any symptoms. The system was highlighting cows that had a change in rumination, which David and Noel then used as a sign to treat cows.

“We noticed straightaway that we were able to treat cows earlier, use less intensive treatment, reduce antibiotic use and save on vet costs. It’s been a huge help this spring,” explained Noel.

“We would definitely recommend CowControl to other farmers, we wouldn’t be without it now. I think if someone was to buy the system, it would be good to install in and get collars on the cows as they’re being dried off,” David added.

“Then CowControl will have calibrated, and all the data will be there as soon as cows start calving.”

“Both the system and the back-up we’ve received has been great. It’ll have paid for itself in three years easily. CowControl has allowed us to make massive improvements to our efficiency and management, and that’s invaluable to us.”

Find your distributor or learn more

Nedap partners with the best milking equipment and AI suppliers, whose monitoring solutions are powered by Nedap CowControl.

Your advantage? The most advanced and reliable technology, supported by your trusted partners and fully integrated with their solutions.

To find your Irish distributor or learn more, click here.

Download Our Free App