Richard Raftice is a young dairy farmer based in Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny. Richard is the seventh generation to farm there, with the Raftice’s association dating back to the 1700s.

Historically, there have been Hereford animals on this farm for generations. Dairy farming and finishing Hereford beef cattle were the two main enterprises on the farm over the years.

Richard now milks 240 dairy cows, sells some of their progeny as pedigree Friesian bulls for breeding and some as replacement heifers. All Hereford progeny are now sold off farm as calves.

When Richards father passed away fifteen years ago it meant that Richard took over the farm full-time at the young age of twenty-two.

“I was just fresh out of Kildalton Agricultural College at the time and I have learned a lot since,” he said.

This young farmer has very little interest in tractors or machinery with his major driver being breeding animals and improving year on year.

Richard believes a healthy work-life balance is important and he is heavily involved with his local Mullinavat GAA Club where he previously played, but now coaches their junior hurling team.

The farm

Like many dairy farmers, Richard invested in a new milking parlour and more cow accommodation when milk quotas were removed in 2015 and was ready to expand. Making full use of existing facilities, the sheds that were used for finishing the beef cattle are now used for the Hereford stock bulls and cull cows.

Richard highlights that the land type would be “quite dry which allows cows to be let out to grass early, reducing the workload and disease pressure, which is important at that very busy time of year”.

“Calving begins on the farm on the February 1, and as soon as the first dozen cows calve down, the aim is for them to go out together on grass by day and night, obviously weather dependent,” he said.

Richard is an advocate of reseeding which sees a section of the farm being reseeded annually – with emphasis remaining on grass quality and soil fertility.

Both soil sampling and silage testing is carried out regularly on farm to keep an eye on soil nutrients and also to review the mineral levels in the forage on the farm to ensure that his cows are eating the best possible quality feed year-round.

Richard is also involved in breeding and selling high genetic merit Pedigree Friesian bulls. These bulls are bred from high economic breeding index (EBI) sires crossed with the cows he believes are best suited for breeding.

Last year’s herd performance was 520kg milk solids from a predominately grass diet.

Animal welfare is paramount on the Raftice farm. Richard makes sure to put a big emphasis on having well-fed calves in a draft free shed. Richard also believes calves should not be moved off farm until they are ready to do so.

Why Hereford?

There has always been a Hereford bull on the family farm and despite the dairy enterprise having expanded in recent years, Richard still appreciates beef sired calves of a higher quality.

However, Richard said “the mere fact that there has been Herefords around here for at least 80 years is not the only reason that we continue to use Hereford genetics, in fact there is much more to it” including:

Calving ease which is a major benefit especially during a very busy time on the farm; Gestation is very good in comparison to most other beef breeds; “Temperament of Hereford bulls makes them easier managed around cows and in the milking parlour, which often contributes to greater longevity for a bull in a herd,” according to Richard; Calf vigour and hardiness that leads on to a healthy more active calf; and Hereford calves are always very saleable as the buyer knows what they are getting.

Breeding on the farm

Breeding top quality on the farm is the main priority. Richard uses both Friesian and Hereford sires on his cows and heifers.

He currently has three Hereford stockbulls running but also uses Hereford artificial insemination (AI).

High EBI sires are used on cows which are best suited for breeding high EBI Friesian bulls that are sold on to other dairy farmers. Richard also breeds his own replacement heifers from select cows in the herd and uses Friesian AI straws on these.

Richard doesn’t focus too much on the DBI index nor the calving figure when choosing a Hereford bull, as he feels the correct feeding of his Friesian cows will eliminate most issues.

The main breeding values he uses when choosing a Hereford bull for the farm are carcase figures and overall beef indexes.

The Future

Going forward, Richard plans to maintain cow numbers and continue to sell pedigree Friesian bulls with a high EBI for breeding.

He also plans to continue to sell high quality Hereford calves off farm at two to three weeks of age or whenever they are strong enough to do so.

