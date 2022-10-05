Among the things that farmers are constantly trying to save on is time. Freeing up a few hours a day or week allows a farmer to dedicate more time to their personal life, or to get ahead on jobs around the yard.

One way that farmers, especially Bank of Ireland (BOI) and AIB customers, can save on time is by using their local post office to withdraw and deposit money.

BOI and AIB customers can use their post office for everyday banking activities, such as making cash lodgements and withdrawals, as well as cheque lodgements.

Your bank is in your post office

So how does this save time? An Post allows people across the country to manage their money in a simple and convenient way.

With over 900 post offices across the country, it is very accessible to rural Irish communities.

In fact, 98% of the population is within 10km of a post office.

Furthermore, An Post branches are open six days/week, including Saturdays, giving those working different daily hours in a farming enterprise plenty of opportunity to pop into their local branch.

And, farmers can use An Post for both their personal and business banking.

Lodgements and withdrawals at your local post office

Everyday banking is important to everyone, no matter where they choose to live or work, and is especially useful in the farming community currently, in a year when cashflow is tight for some due to record-high input costs.

An Post believes in ‘Your Money for Your World’, meaning it is available for everyday banking needs. It can be a go-to location for withdrawing or lodging cash on an everyday basis.

Call into your local Post Office for details; alternatively, go online by clicking here.

Allied Irish Banks PLC and Bank of Ireland are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.