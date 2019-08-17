Saving time and money: ‘The early bird will catch the worm’

As the summer progresses into autumn, with rainy days making all-too-frequent an appearance once again, many farmers are considering the option of speeding up their daily treks to the fields and halving their time exposed out in the elements.

Farmers may be interested in upping their time efficiency and helping to ease the daily workload by checking out what all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are on the market.

To make this decision easier, this August the “early bird will catch the worm” when investing in the Honda quad range, according to the maker of the original ATV, back in 1970 – with savings of up to €2,000 available across the full range of Honda quads.

Honda Ireland is offering a discount structure across the entire range over the next three months – August, September and October.

The highest discount is available until August 31, with €500 off 250cc quads, €1,000 off 420cc quads and a whopping €2,000 off 500cc quads.

However, those interested are advised to act fast, as discounts will decrease in both September and October.

What sort of quad is best for me?

For tackling the jobs around the yard and driving down the fields to herd the cattle, the 250cc quad range will bring you up to speed, starting from €6,099.

For dairy farmers seeking to save time – and their legs from walking to paddocks – the 420cc range is best choice, starting from €8,299.

Finally, for the upland and hill farmers seeking real power to drive up steep slopes, the 500cc range offers that bit more muscle, available from €9,199.

As well as the different engine size, farmers can choose from 2WD or 4WD, as well as manual, electric and automatic shift.

Other options include towing capacities of up to 600kg, independent rear suspension, and power steering, to name a few.

Where can I find them?

Honda Ireland is based in M50 Business Park, Ballymount, Dublin 12; it also has a strong online presence, with an option to find your nearest Honda dealer here.