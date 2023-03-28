Glanbia Estates Ltd. has put its 198ac non-residential farm in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford for sale by tender.

The sale of the property, which is situated 1km from the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway and 6km from Waterford city, is being facilitated by Waterford-based Purcell Properties.

The lands are located adjoining Kilmeaden Village immediatly to the rear of the former Kilmeaden cheese factory.

They contain roughly 198ac in a single block all in grass. The lands have been grazed for many years, according to Glanbia, and present “in good heart”.

The holding also includes a small element of forestry, and there are extensive internal farm roads and excellent local road frontage.

A unique selling point is that the site has the potential to be a renewable energy farm. The land is located adjacent to 38KV ESB sub-station and is in close proximity to 110KV and 220KV stations.

Beyond this, they are also suitable for most agricultural purposes and offer excellent potential for growth and improvement.

In terms of facilities, there are extensive farm buildings in a single block with spacious concrete apron to the front.

There are underground and overground effluent storage tanks and concrete pits.

Interest in the Glanbia farm

The property is guiding at €2.75 million and tenders need to be summitted to the solicitor’s office – Carol Murphy, Kearney Roche & McGuinn, 9 The Parade, Kilkenny – no later than noon on Friday, April 14, unless previously sold.

For more information on the land or the sale, contact Purcell Properties on; 051 876 514, by email; [email protected]; or online.