Register your calves with the Herdwatch app in seconds to win a new cattle trailer

Herdwatch, the farm management software based in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, is celebrating the one millionth calf being registered in the Herdwatch app and is running a competition where one lucky farmer will win an 8ft X 5ft cattle trailer.

If you’re not already a member, simply download the free app today and enter by using Herdwatch to register your calves.

Each calf registration in Herdwatch will count as an entry for new and existing members, so the more calves you register, the more chances you have to win. And what’s even better is Herdwatch will allow you to register your first 10 calves for free.

What does the farmer say?

Denis Burke is a dairy farmer from Kilmaine, Co. Mayo, and is one of over 11,500 farmers using Herdwatch every day to manage their farms and eliminate farm compliance paperwork.

The west of Ireland farmer milks 130 spring calving Friesian cows. Each year, Denis registers all of his calves using Herdwatch, which saves him an estimated 16 hours or roughly 10 minutes per calf.

Denis registers the calves as they are born using the Herdwatch app on his phone, meaning he doesn’t have to set into paperwork each evening when he finishes up outside.

Before Herdwatch I would let calf registrations pile up and as a result some calves could go over the 27-day limit which was a real problem.

“With Herdwatch, this is no longer a problem because I register the calves as I am tagging them. Calf registration couldn’t be easier; simply scan the tag or white card to register a calf. Another added benefit is that mistakes are harder to make as the calf and dam are right there in front of you.

“The calves are registered before the kettle is boiled.”

How to enter – calf registration in seconds

With spring calving about to get into full swing in the next couple of weeks, it could not be easier to register your calves using Herdwatch.

As you know, calves must be registered within 27 days of birth by law, and the Herdwatch app will help you do this quickly, properly and on time.

Advertisement

Download the app and follow the simple steps below and you’ll have your calves registered in seconds: Tap the Orange Plus (+) button ;

; Tap ‘Register a Calf’;

Select the cow that has calved;

Select the gender of the calf;

Scan the barcode on the calf tag or enter the calf tag number;

You can also record details about the sire, calf weight, etc;

Tap ‘Save’ in the top right-hand corner;

Confirm the calf details and tap ‘Register Calf now’.

Farm compliance at your fingertips

Herdwatch is a truly mobile app which means you can register calves as you tag them; you don’t even need an internet connection.

Herdwatch is fully approved by the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and is compliant with Bord Bia.

It also simplifies your farm paperwork for: Medicine purchases and treatments;

Feed purchases;

Sprays and pesticide compliance;

Paperless cattle movement certs;

Weight recording and tracking;

Order replacement tags easily;

Watchboard with actions and reminders;

Easy-to-manage reporting.

Download Herdwatch now

Herdwatch is used by over 11,500 farmers in the UK and Ireland and saves farmers an average of three hours per week on paperwork.

The Herdwatch app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store. A free plan is available for all farmers, with yearly PRO memberships starting at €79 (+VAT).

For more information, visit: www.herdwatch.com.

To download the Herdwatch app click here

The competition closes on February 29, 2020, and is open to all Herdwatch members in the UK and Ireland.

For full terms and conditions on the one millionth calf registration competition, go to: herdwatch.com.