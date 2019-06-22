Quality Milk Awards: Celebrating everything that is great about Irish dairy farming

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards (QMA) nominations will be announced shortly. This year’s entrants faced additional scrutiny around the area of sustainability with a number of new criteria included on the entry form.

These include sustainable practice and nutrient management, slurry management, carbon footprint score and water conservation.

The 2018 winners of the QMA were Darran and Denise McKenna from Derrygasson, Co. Monaghan, and the family recently hosted the farm walk and seminar at their farm.

‘As much grass as possible’

Darran said that sustainability for him means growing as much grass as possible and producing as much milk from that grass as he can.

While producing this grass, Darran tries to be conscious of the environment. He soil samples every three years to ensure that he is targeting the nutrients to where they are needed most. He also spreads all his slurry using a dribble bar.

“I also use protected urea and keep a watch on the buffer zones; I work to suit the weather,” he said. All his water courses are fenced off and he has a variable-speed pump in the parlour to conserve energy.

Furthermore, Darran’s land does not contain a high amount of clover, but his plan is to try and incorporate more into his land in the future.

The topic of sustainability and its importance to all industries continues to grow and protecting our planet for the future generations is more important than ever.

Our strong heritage of dairy farming in Ireland and the grass-fed attributes that our products are built upon ensures that a commitment to sustainability lies at the heart of our industry. The onus is now on the food industry to address climate change and to reduce agriculture’s impact on the environment.

A family farm

At least five generations are known to have farmed in Darren and Denise’s farm in Derrygasson. They have four children: Daithí; Caragh; Micheál; and Annie.

The McKenna’s farm is very much a family farm; their nephews and nieces are all available to help out in times of need and even their neighbour Cormac helps out with relief milking.

Success to Darran is the ability to grow more grass sustainably.

The family invested heavily in the farm in 2007 when sheds, parlour and tunnels were constructed to allow them to build the cow numbers from 60 to 90 by 2017 and up to 105 cows this year.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC, said: “The Quality Milk Awards celebrate everything that is great about Irish dairy farming. These awards highlight the determination, dedication and sheer hard work that it takes to deliver a quality product 365 days a year.

“We have introduced additional focus on sustainability this year ensuring Ireland remains one of the most carbon efficient producers globally. An Irish grass-based system supported by carefully managed soil, water and nutrient plans will lead to continued long-term success of Irish dairy produce all over the world.”

Operating a sustainable dairy operation

Demand for food and drink has changed and consumers now want their food to be produced in a sustainable environment. For many consumers the primary consideration is addressing climate change, water sustainability and economic sustainability including food waste.

This will also be mirrored on products bought in supermarkets with traceability, ecological impact and info on carbon footprint all becoming crucial issues for consumers in the 21st century.

This year’s competition will seek to identify farmers operating a sustainable dairy operation with clear evidence of excellent practices in the areas beyond excellent milk.

Judges are specifically looking for farmers demonstrating their care for the environment, animals and livelihood. While the quality of milk produced is the ultimate indicator of excellence, judges are seeking finalists who achieve optimum performance in five key areas:

Quality Milk; Nutrient Management; Stock Management; Business Management; Infrastructure.

The judges will look for metrics which reinforce excellence in these five areas and consequently the entry form has been revised and adapted to capture evidence of excellence.

The winners of the 2019 awards will announced in Dublin on October 2. There are a number of category winners as well as the overall prize of €5,000 and the coveted NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup.

The judges for this year’s awards are Dr. Jack Kennedy, dairy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal; Professor Pat Wall from UCD; and Dr. David Gleeson from Teagasc.

QMA food ambassador is chef and food writer Clodagh McKenna who is a passionate advocate of Irish dairy produce at home and abroad.

Further information

For further information on the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards please visit: www.qualitymikawards.ie.