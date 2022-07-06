Irish farmers are making real improvement in a number of important farm sustainability areas. To ensure recognition for these actions, Bord Bia represents Irish agriculture on a number of international forums focused on agricultural sustainability.

These include the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS) and the Dairy Working Group, which are both hosted by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform.

Participation in these forums allows Bord Bia to highlight the sustainable farming practices of our members on a European and global stage. It also ensures that Irish agriculture is united with our European and global counterparts in order to drive more recognition for the work that agriculture is doing to achieve positive change.

What is the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform?

The SAI Platform is a non-profit organisation to facilitate sharing, at precompetitive level, of knowledge and best practices to support the development and implementation of sustainable agriculture practices.

It involves stakeholders throughout the food value chain and was established in 2002 by Unilever, Danone and Nestle.

Membership to SAI Platform is open to companies, agencies, and organisations involved in agriculture and the production and manufacture of food. There are now over 150 members worldwide and Bord Bia has been an affiliate member of SAI Platform since 2007.

Participation in SAI Platform gives Bord Bia access to some of the major buyers of Irish food globally and is an excellent opportunity to build relationships and gain insight into the particular sustainability interests of these major companies.

In tandem to this, Bord Bia participation allows us to demonstrate to these companies the high standards in place within the Irish agrifood sector and the commitment of the Irish industry (including farmers) to the sustainability agenda.

What is the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS)?

The ERBS is an organisation focused on European beef sustainability from farm to fork. Members are drawn from across the beef value chain, from meat processors to food manufacturer.

The ERBS is focused on collaboration, enabling members to share knowledge and explore solutions pre-competitively, helping everyone to go further and faster.

Rather than adding another beef standard, the ERBS unites and coordinates sustainability programmes, run by its members, around a common agenda to deliver measurable and positive impact for the beef sector.

The biggest European beef producing countries are represented by the ERBS Platforms, accounting for 70% of European beef production.

ERBS Outcome targets

Europe has diverse production systems and climates so the ERBS welcomes and supports stakeholders to develop their own local approach.

An extensive consultation showed that four key outcome areas were most relevant in Europe:

Preserve the effectiveness of animal medicines in beef farming (through the reduction in antibiotic use); Improve animal health and welfare (through reducing mortality rates, driving more access to loose housing, and providing pain relief for all surgical procedures); Improve the resilience of beef farming (through a reduction in farm accidents and fatalities, and supporting business planning for farmers); Improve the environmental footprint of farming systems (by reducing GHG emissions).

The activities with farmers in each country are coordinated by a platform with Bord Bia as the recognised platform in the Republic of Ireland. France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom each have a platform within the ERBS.

Membership requires each platform to report every two years on progress against the outcome targets.

Dairy Working Group

The Dairy Working Group is made up of dairy processors, food manufacturers, and dairy industry representatives, all working together to align approaches to dairy sustainability.

To recognise existing approaches at national and company levels, the Dairy Working Group developed the Sustainable Dairy Partnership (SDP). The SDP is a business to business reporting framework that allows dairy processors to demonstrate to their customers that they have identified and prioritised all relevant sustainability measures for their business.

The SDP report primarily relates to the activity at farm level of milk suppliers and aims to reduce the number of audits a dairy processor is subjected to by customers as the SDP report is an agreed and accepted reporting framework.

The outcome is that the SDP report should then give the customer the confidence to do business with the dairy processor.

From this month (July) alignment between Origin Green, including the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS), and the SDP requirements are being formally recognised by the Dairy Working Group.

This means that dairy processors can demonstrate the positive progress being made by them and their farmer suppliers against the required sustainability indicators, included in the reporting framework, by virtue of their commitment to Origin Green and sourcing from SDAS-certified herds.

What does membership of these platforms mean for farmers?

The participation of Irish dairy processors in the SDP reporting process does not impact dairy members by way of additional questions or new criteria. The primary outcome of participation is to ensure greater efficiency for processors in reporting progress and reduce to duplication of effort.

Equally, Bord Bia’s participation in the ERBS and SAI platform does not affect audit requirements for beef members.

These initiatives simply ensure recognition for existing sustainability progress at farm level, while demonstrating the commitment of Irish beef and dairy farming to sustainability progress.

More information can be found on the SAI website here, or on Twitter here.