Protecting your tillage farm from grass weeds is crucial, and there are some steps you can take to make this task easier.

Farmers are now querying their advisor and agronomists on increasing and new weed populations in crops. Growers are conscious chemical resistance of some weeds is no longer a myth.

It may not be immediately obvious but now / post harvest is an ideal time to start addressing weed problems on farm.

Cultivating problem areas will encourage growth of seeds present so they can be destroyed ahead of sowing.

Once a weed problem, particularly involving grass weeds such as Italian rye grass, black grass and canary grass becomes established on a farm, a comprehensive plan must be developed with professional advice to guide a way out.

This may involve alternative cropping along with IPM measures and the use of some of the available chemistry.

The best protection is a proactive approach to preventing these weeds entering or becoming established on your farm.

One of the key measures in this is the use of certified seed at sowing. Irish certified seed has a zero tolerance to these grass weeds along with wild oats and sterile brome.

This is contrary to imported seed which has higher tolerance levels of certain weed seeds. Native Irish seed is first generation blue labelled seed.

It is vital also to follow other preventative measures to protect crops. It is widely accepted that combines and balers are the biggest spreaders when moving from farm to farm and even field to field.

Machine hygiene can have massive impact on spread of grass weeds such as canary or black grass, which have tiny seeds with extremely high numbers per head.

As farmers we must have processes in place to properly clean down machinery, and where contractors or hauliers are in use it is vital they have the same processes in place, but also are made aware of problem areas and equally make a farmer aware around cleaning ahead of arrival.

Certified seed growers, under growing protocols with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), must adhere to previous cropping and boundary requirements and as no weeds are tolerated in seed fields they must make a significant time commitment to rogueing weeds.

The crop undergoes a series of inspections including seed lots used, during growing, at harvest and ahead of final certification when bagging seed.

Seed growers can not compromise when it comes to cleaning machinery, during all stages of cultivation, fertilising, spraying and harvesting.

These practices are ever more important on other farms also as higher value crop options such as malting barley and gluten free oats require the highest purity levels.

Other measures are becoming just as important for tillage farmers, especially considering there is now confirmed resistance in Italian rye grass and blackgrass to some of the available chemistry.

This involves monitoring any inputs brought onto farm such as knowing the source and possible content of farm yard manure.

Grass weeds

Ensure any seed for cover crops that you sow on farm is ‘Higher Voluntary Standard’ – it has been assembled by a ISTA member and tested for the presence of grass weeds.

Seed is the most input in crop production. It makes up a tiny percentage of the cost per acre. Never risk bringing in a weed problem by compromising on seed quality.

Protecting a farm involves prevention, timely identification of a problem and immediate steps to plan addressing the particular weed.

A unified approach from farmers all across the country is necessary to protect the industry from the potential impacts on yield, input costs and cropping plans from the threat of grass weeds.

The Irish Seed Trade Association represents licensed multipliers of certified seed. Its members are proud of the massive investment they make into trialling and testing varieties of seed suited to its growers and end users.

The association promotes the use of certified seed and advocates for further development of the tillage sector though its contribution to policy and investment in plant breeding and research.

For more information visit irishseedtrade.ie or follow @irishseedtrade on twitter.