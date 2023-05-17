As part of the trade mission to China which is being led by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Bord Bia has assembled a profile of some of the key customers and potential customers for Irish food and drinks in China.

The list includes a range of retail outlets including both supermarkets and and e-commerce platforms, as well as promotional agencies and wholesalers.

During the trade mission to China this week, Irish food and drink companies are meeting these businesses, as well as many others, to discuss strategies to grow the level of Irish food and drink products in the Chinese market and discuss ideas for introducing new Irish food and drink products to the market.

Beijing Hopewise

This was one of the most important beef customers between 2018-2020. Bord Bia collaborated closely with Hopewise to promote Irish beef online (JD.com), through livestreams, and in foodservice in China.

This firm has been buying Irish beef since the market reopened in January of this year.

Huadong Foods

Huadong has a diverse range of sales channels for both beef and pork. It runs flagship stores on China’s top three e-commerce platforms (Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo).

It also has strong distribution to top off-line retailers, and foodservice industry.

In 2020, Bord Bia partnered with Huadong on several promotions (livestream and e-commerce) to boost sales of Irish beef and pork in China.

Beijing Ershang Natural Source Islamic Meat Food Co. Ltd

Ershang’s business includes cattle and sheep slaughtering, de-boning, offal processing, storage, logistics, wholesales, and international trade.

Its products are supplied to 13 wholesales markets and several large supermarkets in Beijing.

Its sales volume of domestic chilled beef and sheep products accounts for 40% of the market share in Beijing.

JD.com (retail)

JD.com is the third-largest e-commerce platform in China. This firm positions as a more premium platform than its direct competitors Tmall and Pinduoduo.

The company has been gradually expanding into grocery retail through the opening of physical grocery stores such as 7-Fresh.

JD has become an increasingly important retail partner for Ireland over the last few years. In 2019, Bord Bia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JD Fresh for the promotion of Irish food.

Bord Bia subsequently ran several Irish food promotions on the JD Fresh and JD Supermarket portals for Irish beef, dairy, seafood, and drinks.

Hema Fresh (retail)

Hema Fresh is owned by Alibaba group and is the market leader in China’s new retail grocery sector which is premium retail with strong online and off-line service.

It is an existing high-value channel for priority Irish sectors, with a very strong growth record and future potential.

Bord Bia has run several Irish food promotions in cooperation with Hema, most recently to promote Irish dairy and drinks across southern China in late 2021.

Aldi China (retail)

Aldi positions itself in China as a premium, modern retailer.

It believes that its strength is in sourcing imported foods through Aldi’s global network of international suppliers, which will be a key point of difference from its domestically-owned competition.

Fuzheng Foods (China)



Fuzheng is a Shanghai-based meat importer and processor, founded in 1998. It is among the leading importers of mid-range and high-end beef in China, with a strong distribution network into retailers and foodservice operators in China.

It has its own manufacturing facilities to further process primal meat cuts for retail and foodservice.

It currently purchases beef from Australia, New Zealand and the US among several others.

Fuzheng Foods has already purchased Irish beef this year and will be an important partner to launch Irish beef into retailers such as Sam’s Club and Aldi and e-commerce platforms such as JD.com.

China Meat Association (CMA)



The CMA aims to promote the development of the meat industry in China by:

Providing services to its members;

Organising exhibitions and conferences;

Conducting international exchanges and cooperation;

Establishing industry standards and regulations;

Enhancing food safety and quality;

Advocating for sustainable and green production practices.

The CMA organises the annual CIMIE exhibition which Bord Bia has attended since 2017.

Grasshome Group

Visited Ireland in 2018 for Marketplace International.

Grand Farm

Grand Farm is China’s largest domestic sheep meat processor and one of the largest importers. It is vertically integrated, covering livestock rearing, slaughter, processing and retail.

Grand Farm owns several sheep farms in New Zealand and South America, from which it sources most of its imports.

It currently does no business with Ireland due to market access issues.

Grand Farm welcomed a ministerial delegation to its Shanghai HQ in November 2019, had a virtual top-to-top meeting with agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue in November 2021 following the announcement of the signing of the lamb protocol between Ireland and China.

China Dairy Industry Association

The China Dairy Industry Association (CDIA) is a national, industry-wide organisation that represents large and medium-sized dairy processing enterprises in China.

It was established in 1993 and has more than 580 members as of 2021. The CDIA aims to promote the development of the dairy industry, protect the interests of its members, enhance the quality and safety of dairy products, and foster international cooperation and exchange.

The CDIA also organises annual conferences, publishes industry journals, participates in the International Dairy Federation (IDF), and conducts scientific and technological research on dairy products.

Junlebao Dairy Group

Junlebao is one of the leading domestic infant formula brands in China with an annual growth rate of 84.5%.

Established in 1995 with over 14,000 employees, the business mainly covers infant formula, ambient liquid milk, pasteurised milk, yogurt and farming.

Junlebao owns 20 factories and 13 farms mainly in four provinces.

Feihe

Headquartered in Beijing, Feihe is the China’s largest infant formula manufacturer.

According to AC Nielsen Report, Feihe accounts for 20.2% of the infant formula market share as of December 31, 2021.

The revenue of the company grew from RMB 18,592 million (Chinese Yuan) in 2020 to RMB 22,776 million in 2022, increasing by 22.5%.

Feihe’s products are primarily sold through an extensive distribution network nationwide of over 2,000 offline distributors with more than 114,000 retail points by 2020.

Their products are mainly sold to retail outlets, as well as maternity stores, supermarkets and hypermarket chains.

Feihe has been successfully marketing itself as specialising in the development of infant formula specifically for the physiological characteristics of Chinese infants.

Feihe has been pursuing a premiumisation strategy and investing in innovation to meet the growing demand for quality and more targeted infant nutrition.

Milkground / Miao Kelan Duo

Headquartered in Shanghai, Milkground is a dairy company trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), with a current market value of 15 billion CNY.

It operates four factories in China in:

Shanghai;

Tianjin;

Changchun;

Jilin.

In 2021, Milkground became the number one processed-cheese supplier in China’s retail cheese market, with a 28% market share. In late 2020, Chinese dairy giant Mengniu bought a controlling stake in Milkground.

Revenues have grown rapidly from 1.23 billion CNY in 2018 to 4.83 billion in 2022.

Other key facts on Milkground:

Milkground has significant need for cheddar and mozzarella as base ingredients, with demand for these ingredients outpacing the growth of domestic supply;

Milkground has no active business with Irish dairy companies;

A factory visit by Irish dairy companies has been organised to promote business development between Milkground and Irish suppliers.

It specialises in processed cheese with a Chinese twist and has developed original snacks such as stringy cheese, cheese lollies, and flavoured cheese.

These snacks have made it the leading children’s cheese brand in China. It is also diversifying into adult cheese snacks, cheese for home cooking, and cheese for foodservice.

Mengniu (China)

Menginu is one of the top two dairy companies in China, with its headquarters in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia.

Mengniu manufactures and distributes a variety of dairy products under the Mengniu brand, such as liquid milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder, and cheese.

The company has 33 production bases across China, with an annual production capacity of 8.68 million tonnes.

On the May 2019 trade mission, the Irish ministerial and Bord Bia delegation visited Mengniu’s headquarters in Hohhot, discussing product development trends, with particular focus on cheese.

Aipu Foods

Aipu Foods specialises in the sales and service of premium food ingredients including dairy, cocoa, and fruit products.

It supplies a wide range of operators, including:

Bakery chains (e.g., Holiland, BreadTalk, Paris Baguette);

Restaurant chains (e.g., Starbucks, Wagas, Haidilao);

Retailers and quick-service retail operators (Sam’s Club, Lawson, FamilyMart).

Across this customer base, Aipu Food supplies several thousand physical stores across China.

Maifu Nutrition

Maifu Nutrition was founded in 2016 by Sihuan Pharmaceutical, a leading healthcare company in China.

In 2017, Maifu Nutrition acquired Medifood, a Swiss company that has over 30 years’ experience in Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP).

Maifu Nutrition has established a global research and development (R&D) centre in Switzerland and a production base in Jilin, China.

Maifu Nutrition specialises in the research, development, production and sales of food for special medical purposes (FSMP).

It offers a range of FSMP products for different categories of patients, such as infants, elderly, cancer patients, and people with metabolic disorders.

The company aims to provide high-quality and innovative clinical nutrition solutions to improve the health and quality of life of its customers.

Bord Bia’s China team met with the purchasing director of Maifu in summer of 2022, to understand its procurement needs and learn more about the category.

Eagle Star International Trade

Eagle Star International Trade Co. Ltd., is a Chinese company that specialises in importing and distributing international food and ingredients.

The company was founded in 2007 and has offices and warehouses in Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao and Tianjin.

The company’s main products include dairy products, meat products, bakery ingredients, functional ingredients, flavours and fragrances.

Wyeth China

Owned by Nestle, Wyeth China is one of the leading infant formula companies in China.

Its flagship brand, Illuma, is produced entirely from Wyeth’s processing plant in Askeaton.

In recent years, Wyeth has sought to defend its premium over domestic competitors by launching increasingly premium units, including organic, A2, and others with targeted, functional health benefits.

Following several years of decline against growing domestic competition, Wyeth’s market share stabilised in 2022.