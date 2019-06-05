‘Production reduction’ clause for beef fund appears evident

A Government source has suggested that the recently announced €100 million beef support fund may not revitalise suckler beef production but, in fact, do the opposite.

Speaking on RTE’s ‘The Late Debate‘ show recently, the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan, hinted that a herd reduction will be linked to the roll-out of the funding.

When pushed on the reduction of the national herd and asked if that is something Fine Gael is willing to do, Phelan’s response was clear.

[With regard to] the recent announcement in relation to the beef funding, in advance of the election, part of it will centre on reducing the [livestock] numbers.

Continuing, he said: “Farmers in Ireland have shown over the years – not least through some of the rural environmental protection schemes – that when they are incentivised, and when there is a clear Government policy, they will react.”

Phelan’s comments come following the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan stressing that he is “very anxious” that the beef aid package goes directly to farmers.

Phelan stressed the importance of agriculture in rural Ireland, not just to farming families but to local industry.

He said: “Agriculture does not just employ the people who are farmers; there’s huge agri-food industries as well.”