Producer group recognition ‘could very well be what’s needed’ – TD

The recognition of the Irish Beef Producers Organisation is being hailed as a “big step forward in the beef crisis” by one TD in the west of Ireland.

Anne Rabbitte, a Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, said the new organisation “could very well be what’s needed to break the current impasse”.

It was announced yesterday, Wednesday, September 12, that the organisation – established by the Beef Plan Movement – had been officially recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

One of the stumbling blocks of the beef talks to date was the fact that price could not be discussed. Now, through the Irish Beef Producers, price can be discussed, and a more equitable system put in place.

“My understanding is that the Irish Beef Producers have a number of farmers lined up to work through them, so it’s inevitable that meat processors will have to sit down with them,” Rabbitte commented.

She argued: “MII [Meat Industry Ireland] must now return to talks if they want to get their own systems up and running again. There’s now no excuse for them not to talk price”.

Rabbitte said that there would be “many advantages” for farmers to having the organisation in place, and she credited Beef Plan Movement members Eoin Donnelly and Michael McManus for “leading the charge on this”.

Hopefully, this will now pave the way for a breakthrough, and sustainability for farmers can be achieved.

The new Irish Beef Producers Organisation will be required to submit an annual report to the department, giving details of the group’s activities, as well quarterly update reports.

Eoin Donnelly, one of the Beef Plan Members who spearheaded this, said: “We are now open for business to negotiate prices for any farmer in the country legally.

“It means we have a legal statute of protection that allows us to collectively negotiate the price of beef for farmers – without a concern that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) can claim that we are price fixing – that is the significance of it,” Donnelly added.