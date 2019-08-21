‘Processors and retailers must answer hard questions – not duck for cover’

An independent TD has hit out at the “lack of meaningful progress” emerging from the beef talks between farm groups and processors which will be “disheartening for farmers”.

Roscommon- Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that “both processors and retailers alike have to come out and answer some difficult questions – rather than ducking for cover and hoping that this will all blow over in time”.

He was responding to issues around the 70-day residency rule and the 30-month rule that farmers must comply with to be eligible for the in-spec bonus.

The proposed reduction of the 70-day residency rule by 10 days is laughable – while the decision to maintain the 30-month rule will basically mean farmers will be forced to continue to take whatever price they are offered when their animals are coming close to this limit.

“These rules and regulations are used as sticks to beat the farmers with,” the TD claimed.

Fitzmaurice argued: “The reality of it is that if the status quo is allowed to continue, beef and suckler farmers won’t be able to survive – and Irish people will end up eating beef produced in other countries which isn’t as credible or traceable as what we producing here at the moment.

“As it stands, farmers are price takers and it seems as if they are regularly taken advantage of… Why is it that farmers are expected to solely carry the burden of any market difficulties that arise? It seems that at any sign of market volatility, price cuts are handed directly back to the producers,” he added.

There is little or no transparency of how money is divided between processors, retailers and farmers.

Looking to the future, Fitzmaurice claimed that there would gradually be fewer and fewer factories in the country as there won’t be enough cattle to sustain their numbers.

He argued that this would result in widespread job losses, highlighting that three-day work weeks are already commonplace for some factory workers.

He called on processors and retailers to clarify their stance on where they see the future of the industry going.

Fitzmaurice also called for a review of the money that has been spent so far in securing foreign markets for Irish beef, as well an evaluation of the volume of exports to these market, arguing that despite the announcements of these new destinations for beef, the price for farmers has continued to slip.

“As well as this, the importance of live exports cannot be underestimated in all of this. It provides another avenue for beef farmers to receive a decent price for their livestock and it ensures competition around sales’ rings in marts around the country,” he added.

Commenting on retailers, Fitzmaurice asked: “Are they content for the primary producer to keep receiving a hammering year-on-year? Are they happy that farmers are struggling to put food on the table for their families?”

Responding to Minister Michael Creed’s appraisal of the talks as a success, the TD said the minister “must have set the bar very low”.

He concluded by saying that, given the “disillusioned” feelings in response to the talks, he “wouldn’t be surprised to see [farmers] returning to the picket lines across the country”.