Taaffe Auctions conducted the annual production sale of the Coolmohan herd for Pat and Nora Flynn on Saturday gone (April 15).

Just a few years ago the Co. Cork herd was the number one herd for economic breeding index (EBI) in the country. The herd’s current average EBI is €238, placing it now in the top 1% for EBI.

On this dairy farm a major focus is placed on breeding, which has resulted in average production from the herd of 7,800L at 4.62% fat and 3.77% protein, which is over 650kg of milk solids.

Speaking to Agriland, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions described the sale as being a very brisk trade right from the start, with calved heifers and cows a very firm trade.

Buyers from 10 different counties were in attendance at the sale.

The top-priced calved heifer was Lot 19, Coolmohan Deirdre 3584. With an EBI of €206 she sold for 3,800gns to a Co. Clare farmer.

Sired by Ballygown Rodney (S3584), this heifer was backed by four generations of 3.86% protein cows. Lot 19, Coolmohan Deirdre 3584 sold for 3,800gns.

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The next-highest price was for Lot 8: Coolmohan Rebecca 4342. With an EBI of €235, she sold for 3,750gns.

Both her dam and grandam had classified excellent (EX) and the dam completed 10 lactations. Lot 4, Coolmohan Bride 5239 sold for 3,650gns.

Image: Taaffe Auctions

Taaffe told Agriland that the trade was particularly fast for the five calved heifers from the Rebecca cow family, which averaged 2,980gns through the ring.

Dairy sale

With the cows, the top price went to Lot 14, Coolmohan Baguck 4187.

This second calver was sired by Westcoast Perseus and from a dam and grandam that both completed eight lactations.

With an EBI of €206, she sold for 3,630gns. Lot 14, Coolmohan Baguck 4187 sold for 3,630gns.

Image: Taaffe Auctions

There was a total of 15 bulls on offer at the sale and topping the trade and selling for 2,350gns was Lot 58, Coolmohan Petuala 6802, with an EBI of €247.

