Case IH Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) have been at the forefront of precision farming for more than a decade, giving farmers the ability to control the entire crop production cycle.

Case IH AFS offer precision farming solutions for your Case IH machinery as well as solutions that can be retrofitted on other machine brands.

There are a wide range of options to choose from that are tailored to you and your farm. Whether you have a brand new machine or an older model, a fleet of all Case IH machinery or a mixed fleet – there is an AFS to suit you.

Advanced Farming Systems

AccuGuide

AccuGuide is available to be integrated into your Case IH tractor, combine, or sprayer from the factory, or can be easily retrofitted on any AccuGuide-ready equipment. AccuGuide is also available for many older Case IH models.

Features:

Fully integrated auto guidance control system ensures parallel pass-to-pass swaths to eliminate skips and overlap;

Delivers accuracy as precise as 1.5cm with AFS RTK+;

Controlled through the AFS Pro 1200 or AFS Pro 700 touchscreen display which can monitor machine functions and run precision applications in addition to controlling AccuGuide;

Uses T3 terrain compensation for maintaining accuracy in rolling terrain. Additionally you can enable AFS AccuTurn that works with AFS AccuGuide to provide hands-free steering for automatic, repeatable end-of row turns – maximising a vehicle’s turning accuracy and overall efficiency while reducing operator fatigue.

AFS ACCUSYNC

The new AFS ACCUSYNC is an intuitive feature designed to maximise productivity and efficiency through real-time shared data across multiple machines working in the same field with a Case IH display.

It automatically syncs guidance lines, field names, boundaries, materials, implements, vehicles, and operator information across all connected devices in your farm fleet.

The XCN-1050

The XCN-1050 is the pinnacle of Precision Farming and the optimal choice for farmers requiring autoguidance solutions for mixed fleets. It is best for common farming practices and farmers who require a range of accuracy options as well as simple spraying and spreading options.

It is also compatible with any tractor brand and implement manufacturer (ISOBUS) and the easy-to-use XCN-1050 comes with WiFi and Bluetooth for quick and easy data transfer between vehicles and the office.

The best part about Case IH Precision Farming solutions is that you choose the guidance solution that suits you and your farm. The XCN-1050 is the perfect example of how you can tailor your precision and chose the autoguidance solution that is right for you.

AFS RTK+

AFS RTK+ is a subscription-based RTK network which offers high accuracy, reliability and coverage. With AFS RTK+ you can access quick convergence, large coverage and reliable performance.

Linking to a leading cellular correction network, you can choose tremendous precision of up to 1.5cm accuracy in less than 10 seconds anywhere in your fields.

Benefits:

Reduce overlapping in tillage and soil preparation;

Save inputs in seeding;

Reduce fertiliser and pesticide inputs;

Increase productivity in harvesting;

Minimise soil compaction by using Controlled Traffic Farming;

Use high accuracy section control to automate your applications;

Improve water management by Field Levelling;

Continue operations under poor visibility conditions;

Reduce workload and one-sided body stress.

AFS support centre

The Case IH AFS support centre provides expert support from an experienced team of engineers. Open Monday-Friday from 7:00a.m to 7:00p.m, it can be contacted by phone or email via the details below:

Email: [email protected];

UK: 08000 281 910;

Ireland: 0044 20 3564 3392.

Certified dealership

With the extremely performant AFS equipment, you’ll be constantly supported to help improve your efficiency. Precision Farming Specialists within the Case IH network are ready to help you at every step, from choosing the solution that fits your needs, to providing you with personalised and accurate aftersales support.

Contact your Case IH dealership to find your nearest specialist.

For more information on Case IH Precision Farming solutions, click here.

AgXtend – Xpect More

AgXtend develops and provides ground-breaking technologies that allow farmers to extend their efficiency and thereby their economic success.

AgXtend is the first brand specialising in emerging precision farming and ISOBUS solutions in the agricultural industry, to provide customers with comprehensive access to a range of breakthrough and dynamic precision farming solutions from strategic partner companies, shortening their time to market, and facilitating wide-scale adoption.

For more information about the AgXtend product portfolio, click here.

You are able to purchase AgXtend products and services from Case IH dealers across the entirety of Europe.

Contact your nearest dealer to check the full suite of services available, pre-purchase assistance, training, support for ongoing services or to optimise already bought products and technologies.