Potential sheep vaccine shortage prompts sourcing of alternative
Concerns raised over a potential shortage in supplies of sheep vaccine for enzootic abortion have prompted the sourcing of an alternative, according to Interchem.
The two most common causes of abortion in sheep are chlamydial (enzootic) and toxoplasma abortion, according to recent Teagasc research.
Due to a potential enzootic abortion vaccine scarcity, Interchem has been able to supply an alternative vaccine, CEVAC Chlamydia, under a special licence, the company revealed in a statement.
Stocks are limited at this point and if farmers require any further information, they are advised to get in touch with their local veterinary practitioner for further details.
Aborted lambs, afterbirth and discharges from aborted ewes are heavily contaminated and can infect other pregnant sheep, according to the firm.
Non-pregnant female sheep, including newborn lambs, can pick up the infection from an aborting ewe and the organism will remain latent until the animal is 90 days pregnant and then becomes active, causing the animal to abort.
The disease can be brought into a clean flock through bringing in infected sheep that picked up the infection at lambing time, it was noted.