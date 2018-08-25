Pig Update available to read online

MSD Animal Health’s quarterly newsletter Pig Update is now available to read online.

This issue covers the usual diverse range of product news and topical information. Martin Kavanagh, the well-known consultant veterinarian, gives his management tips on making the most of colostrum.

There is a disease update on Streptococcus suis infection from MSD Animal Health technical manager, Maureen Prendergast.

There’s also an in-depth review of the recent launch of IDAL 3G packed with information, photos and even a video of the device on-farm in Ireland.

Any farmers, producers or vets that would prefer to receive a hard copy of Pig Update should speak to their MSD Animal Health territory manager.