The New Holland Agriculture CH7.70 combine is the latest addition to the CR twin rotor rotary ‘proven record holding’ range, and the proven CX conventional range.

The company is introducing the brand-new, Crossover Harvesting concept that brings together outstanding Twin Rotor separation technology with the brand’s proven and renowned conventional threshing technology.

This Crossover Combine delivers outstanding grain and straw quality, for all crops and conditions. The highly fuel-efficient engine with patented HI-eSCR 2 technology for Stage V compliance, delivers high productivity, extremely low operating costs and comes with the superior comfort of the Harvest Suite Deluxe cab.

New Holland, New Technology

This new Crossover technology delivers up to 25% higher throughput than a conventional combine in this segment. The two-drum threshing system features a 600mm diameter drum delivering outstanding threshing performance.

The large drum combined with the user-friendly sectional concave, enables fast adaptation to different crops, in less than 20 minutes.

Drum speed is controlled from the cab by a new heavy-duty hydraulic drum variator, ensuring that the speed is perfectly matched to crop and field conditions. The New Holland Opti-Thresh system adapts to crop conditions and maturity by repositioning the rear part of the concave – no tools required.

When the hinged top section is moved away from the drum, the rubbing action is gentler, improving straw quality.

The CH7.70 combines this high-capacity two-drum system with New Holland’s proven Twin Rotor concept, delivering the Crossover Harvesting experience. The specially designed 21in, 3.45m long Twin Rotor system provides the largest separation area in the segment, at some 2.9m2.

Minimal settings changes when switching between crops are required, resulting in outstanding crop-to-crop versatility.

Advertisement

A range of Varifeed headers of up to 9.15m can be fitted, including an 8.53m version specifically developed for this range. The front face of the feeder housing can be mechanically adjusted ensuring perfect alignment with the header, delivering smoother, laminar crop flow for increased throughput and best flow for any crop.

It’s all in the features

The CH7.70 features the unique New Holland Triple-Clean cascaded cleaning system, boosting cleaning capacity by up to 15% with the addition of an extra cascade in the centre of the grain pan. The double flight cross auger transfers grain to the elevator faster, which increases throughput.

The SmartSieve system, automatically compensates for side slopes of up to 25%, maintaining perfect sieve balance for uniform cleaning.

The award-winning Opti-Fan system also compensates for fluctuating grain speed across the cleaning shoe while working on slopes. It reduces fan speed when travelling uphill so no grain is lost from behind and increases it when moving downhill to prevent clogging of the shoe.

The CH7.70 features the proven Cursor 9 engine that develops 374hp – 34hp delivers a consistently powerful and fuel-efficient performance in all conditions.

It complies with Stage V emissions standards with the patented HI-eSCR 2 technology developed by FPT Industrial. A maintenance-free after-treatment system, together with exceptionally low fuel consumption, results in extremely low operating costs.

In addition, the standard three-year extended warranty (1200 engine hours) covering the engine, driveline and after-treatment system, together with the long, 600-hour service intervals, contributes to low operating costs.

This testifies the brand’s confidence in the superior quality of its flagship combines and its commitment to meeting its customers’ demand for a clear total cost of ownership of their equipment.

For more information on this New Holland range, click here.