PastorTrio is the ideal broad-spectrum weed killer in grazing and silage swards

For effective broad-spectrum weed control in silage/hay swards and in grazing pastures, there is nothing to beat the herbicide PastorTrio.

Manufactured by Corteva Agriscience, it contains three active ingredients – florasulam, fluroxypyr and clopyralid. This powerful cocktail ensures a very wide spectrum of weed control.

It is effective on a wide range of weeds including chickweed, thistles, docks, dandelions, buttercups, daisies and plantain.

According to Chris Maughan, weed control specialist and technical manager with Whelehan Crop Protection, timing of the spray is very important in ensuring best results from PastorTrio.

“Best results are achieved when weeds are actively growing and have not reached the flowering stage. For example, docks should be 15-25cm high or across and before a seed head begins to show. Thistles should have four to 10 leaves and be 15-25cm high,” advised Chris.

Weed-free silage and hay swards

There is a clear economic benefit in spraying weed-infested silage or hay swards before the crop is cut. Even a moderate infestation of weeds such as docks, chickweed or thistles can cut dry matter yields by 10%. Severe infestations can reduce dry matter by up to 50% and severely impair quality.

“Quality silage is the cheapest winter feed. Fertilising and ensiling weeds leads to poorer yield, lower quality and increased cost per tonne of dry matter, thereby eroding the economic advantages of quality silage,” said Chris Maughan.

He said every effort should be made to spray swards with PastorTrio before the silage or hay is cut.

“The ideal time to spray is two to four weeks after nitrogen is applied when weeds are at the perfect stage for an effective kill.

“It is vital to wait a minimum of three weeks after PastorTrio is applied before cutting the sward. This ensures that the chemicals get fully translocated down to the root system, a vital factor in achieving long-term control.”

Spraying grazing pastures

Many weed-infested grazing pastures are now approaching the ideal stage for effective treatment with PastorTrio. As with silage and hay swards, for most effective long-term control, weeds should be actively growing and have not reached the flowering stage.

If weeds are gone beyond this stage, it is best to top the pasture and spray after around three weeks regrowth when the weeds should be at the perfect stage for an effective kill. Keep animals off pasture for seven days after PastorTrio is applied.

Perfect for reseeded swards

In pastures that were reseeded in recent weeks or are about to be reseeded over the coming weeks, weed control will become an urgent issue. PastorTrio is tailor-made for reseeded pastures.

Chickweed and seedling docks are major problems in new reseeds. If not controlled early, chickweed can smother the new grass resulting in bare patches. Other weeds will then germinate and grass establishment will be severely affected.

If docks are not killed at the seedling stage, the roots can grow up to a metre deep and devastate the sward. PastorTrio is highly effective on both weeds. PastorTrio should be applied to reseeds at 1L/ha in 200L of water from the third leaf visible stage of the grass.

Effective on mouse-eared chickweed

There is evidence that mouse-eared chickweed is becoming a serious problem in some grazing pastures and also in swards that were reseeded last autumn.

Mouse-eared chickweed differs from common chickweed as it contains many tiny hairs on the leaves. These hairs can prevent the spray droplets reaching the plant leaf cuticle. PastorTrio is proven to be particularly effective on mouse-eared chickweed.

PastorTrio at a glance:

Contains three powerful ingredients – florasulam, fluroxypyr and clopyralid – ensuring a very wide spectrum of weed control;

Weeds controlled include docks, chickweed, thistles, dandelions, buttercups, daisies and plantain;

Highly effective in permanent pasture and silage/hay swards;

Tailor-made for reseeded pastures;

In grazing pastures and silage/hay swards, apply at 2L/ha in 200-300L of water;

In reseeded pastures, apply at 1L/ha in 200L of water from the third leaf visible stage of the grass.

GrazonPro – the perfect spot treatment for weeds

For spot treating nettles and other troublesome weeds at fences, ditches and hedges, GrazonPro is the perfect product.

Containing two root killing ingredients – triclopyr and clopyralid – it is powerful on a wide range of weeds including nettles, thistles, docks, buttercups, brambles, gorse, cow parsley and hogweed.

It should be applied at a rate of 60ml in 10L of water using a conventional knapsack sprayer, a quadbike sprayer or a suitable lance on a tractor-mounted sprayer. Keep animals off treated areas for seven days.

GrazonPro is also an ideal spot treatment where weed infestations across paddocks are 5% or less. As with PastorTrio, best control is achieved when weeds are sprayed before the flowering stage.

