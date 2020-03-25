Parlours that work for your farm, whatever your size or ambitions

What does your perfect milking environment look like? For over 90 years, Fullwood Packo has created world-class milking parlours that are efficient and stress-free for cows and their farmers.

The latest Herringbone, Rotary and Quick series parlours offer a whole range of milking environments that create a smooth and relaxed milking routine for every farm. Choose a parlour that works for your farm.

Quick Series

The rapid exist parlours combine speed, comfort and flexibility. Milking with a Fullwood Packo Quick Series Parlour means:

Reduced overall milking time;

Easy adjustment to match cow size;

Higher milk yields.

The Quick series comprises of the Quick-S, Quick- E and Quick-RE parlour to suit your needs.

Rotary Series

The Rotary Series parlour is consistent with speedy milking in a comfortable environment. Milking with a Fullwood Packo Rotary Series Parlour means:

Faster milking, even for large groups;

Individual indexing for maximum safety;

Customisable to suit a farm’s unique requirements.

The new Revolution rotary improves milking at every stage, introducing new features for greater safety, comfort, and profitability – it’s smart milking.

What makes it smart?

Unique shoulder bar for better cow positioning;

New gate system improves cow-flow without reducing comfort;

Improved milk quantity while shortening milking times.

Herringbone Series

The Herringbone Series has a classic design, reworked for modern milking. Milking with a Fullwood Packo Herringbone Series Parlour means:

Choice of parlour format to benefit both cows and farmers;

Faster milking, entry and exit for cows;

Customisable to fit any farm.

Fullwood Packo’s Herringbone parlours are used all over the world for their efficient, stress-free milking. With greater accessibility and durable design, it’s the perfect environment for productive milking.

What makes it perfect?

Choice of standing angle to suit your farm’s requirements;

Faster milking, entry and exit for cows;

Ease of access and movement for stress-free milking every time.

Choose a parlour that keeps every cow relaxed, while improving milking productivity. Choose a parlour that offers complete flexibility, accessibility and safety. Choose a parlour with a robust and durable design.

Fullwood Packo creates a whole range of milking environments that work for your farm, whatever your size or ambitions.

