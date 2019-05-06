Organic farmers count legal cost as wind turbine leaves ‘€54k bill’ in its wake

Two organic farmers who felt they were “doing the right thing” by installing a wind turbine on their farm say they have been left with a legal bill of €54,000, after the company involved in the project went into liquidation at the end of April.

Úna Ní Bhroín and Padriag Fahy have been running Beechlawn Organic Farm since 2002 in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

When an opportunity presented itself in 2010 to have a wind turbine installed to generate a percentage of the business’ electricity needs, the couple jumped at the chance.

They subsequently borrowed €36,000 and signed up for what they believed was a move that would benefit both the business “and the planet”.

C&F Green Energy installed the turbine on the couple’s land in early 2010 and it was all systems go as far as Beechlawn Organic Farm was concerned.

Building a bridge

The couple say, however, that they never got the return on the investment that they were initially promised by the company. Shortly after the turbine went up they discovered that it wasn’t performing “in the way that it should”.

“It was a special type of wind turbine that had two cables coming out of it – one of which supplied the electricity needs of the farmhouse; the other cable supplied the shed,” continued Ní Bhroín.

“A couple of months after it was installed we realised that the turbine was making just 40% of the electricity that had been initially promised by the company.”

Meanwhile, Fahy made attempts to contact C&F Green Energy to discuss the problems that the couple were experiencing with the turbine.

And, they are adamant now, that the company failed to deal with the issues in a satisfactory manner at that time.

We weren’t getting very favourable answers from C&F Green Energy when we tried to discuss what was going on with the turbine; then they began to ignore us.

Ní Bhroín added: “The company did come out and change the blades at one stage; while there was a very slight improvement for a short while soon we were back to the same again.”

The couple then pointed out that when the company eventually began to engage with them staff suggested they move the turbine to what they considered to be “a more suitable location”.

However, the site C&F earmarked was not owned by Ní Bhroín and Fahy and therefore “it was never going to be a viable option for us”.

For the next two years the company insisted that we move the turbine to the alternative site it had chosen.

Ní Bhroín added: “We didn’t own the land they had earmarked so that was not a viable option and we made that clear to the company.

“We could not put a permanent turbine onto land that we didn’t own.”

The legal route

She says the company didn’t listen to them and that over time the couple became frustrated.

It reached a point, added Ní Bhroín, that all she and Fahy wanted was for the “turbine to be taken away” and for some form of compensation to be paid to them.

Eventually, in 2012, the pair contacted a solicitor and initiated legal proceedings against C&F Green Energy.

After seven years – just last month – matters finally came to a conclusion in the courts and C&F Green Energy was ordered to remove the turbine from the farm in Ballinasloe.

Costs of €54,000 were also awarded against the company.

“We were relieved to be honest and thought it was all over,” added Ní Bhroín.

And while the company removed the wind turbine from the couple’s land in March, a couple of weeks later the director announced that C&F Green Energy had gone into liquidation.

This means that the legal costs – €54,000 – now fall on the shoulders of Ní Bhroín and Fahy.

‘In the pursuit of justice’

Just last week the couple attended a liquidation meeting organised for creditors of C&F Green Energy.

They pointed out that over 120 creditors gathered to hear what the company had to say for itself on the day.

Ní Bhroín says that the couple were left under no illusion as to the €54,000 burden that had been placed on them following the meeting.

She also pointed to the fact that the turbine – which had been installed on their land for nine years – had in fact cost them a total of €45,000.

For me all along the turbine was about doing the right thing.

Ní Bhroín added: “It was something that was eco-friendly and could contribute to saving the planet. For people like us who were just trying to do the right thing, we have lost a lot of money.”