Feed conversion efficiency is at its highest in the first weeks of a calf’s life, and this was something Carlow-based farmer John Roche wanted to optimise.

John operates a 150-cow pedigree Holstein herd in Ballyedmond with the help of his family and farm labourer, Joe O’Donohue. The herd is split calving – 60% in the spring and the remaining 40% in the autumn.

John reached out to Volac’s business manager Liam Gannon to discuss the possibility of introducing a system to improve the herd’s calf health and performance and to ensure his calves are reaching their full potential.

“Liam has helped me make a number of decisions on farm that has dramatically improved the health and performance of my calves,” John said.

Liam Gannon has been working with the Roches for over five years and has a good understanding of their farming system. With Liam’s advice the Roches opted for a Volac Förster Technik computerised calf feeder, which is fitted with the most advanced technology in computerised calf feeding and the introduction of a calf rearing programme in autumn 2021, known as the 40FIT system.

With the 40FIT system, John has seen huge improvements in his calf’s health and growth.

Feeding programme

Once a calf is born, they receive 4L of colostrum, which John tests with a refractometer to ensure the quality is good enough.

Calves will be offered colostrum from a bottle with a teat. If a calf doesn’t suck, they will be stomach tubed. 12 hours later the calf will receive a further 4L of colostrum.

Each calf is moved to a pen with an infrared light where they remain for the first seven days. On day seven, each calf is fitted with a calf jacket, vaccinated intranasally and moved into a group pen.

“We believe that having the calves warm is key to good growth rates and health, they use less energy to keep themselves warm and more energy on growth,” said John.

“The calves are then trained onto the Volac Förster Technik computerised calf feeder where we start the 40FIT plan.”

Unique, simple and effective

The 40FIT programme works off the basis that in the first 40 days of a calf’s life, tissues and organs grow because of cell division. After that, only the cell volume increases, rather than the number of cells.

The basis for high life-milk production is laid in this early phase of life. The 40FIT programme includes a phase of controlled ad-lib feeding, followed by a weaning phase.

The first phase consists of 35 days and allows calves unlimited feed consumption, distributed throughout the day. However, to protect the calf from possible over-drinking, the portion sizes and blocking periods between meals are set.

The second phase consists of 35 days of weaning from 12-2L, which prevents growth reductions and promotes rumen development. The weaning phase is controllable based on age, solid feed intake or weight gain.

“The theory behind the 40FIT feeding plan is that for the first 35 days the extra milk contributes towards faster growth rates within the calf, it keeps the calf internally warm and drives better heart, lungs and liver development and a strong immune system,” explained Liam. Liam Gannon, Volac business manager, inspecting calves on John Roche’s farm

“From 35 days, the calf can consume up to 12L and it is then rapidly weaned to 2L. The aim with this system is to front load the milk so when the rumen kicks in, the meal is contributing more towards the rumen development.”

Calf performance

John remarked on the huge improvement in calf health since implementing the new 40FIT feeding programme.

“On this plan we are feeding a high spec 25% protein whey-based calf milk replacer by Volac – so it’s important we are seeing the results, and I must say it has surpassed my expectations,” he said.

“Liam and I weighed the autumn-born calves and we calculated that they achieved nearly 1kg of average daily gain in the first 100 days. This is really important to us as we aim to calve all our heifers at 24 months, and we have a target bulling weight of 350kg.

“Calf health is very good and I am crediting this to the high quality Volac calf milk replacer and 40FIT programme both recommended to me by Liam,” John said.

Labour saving benefits

In spring 2020, a key driver in installing the Volac Förster Technik computerised calf feeder was the decline in John’s father, Tom’s health, as he used to feed all the calves on the farm.

“The computerised feeder is a huge labour saving, as my father used to feed all the calves,” said John.

“We have had no trouble with the calves on the feeder and that is very reassuring. Weaning the calves on the feeder is straight forward. They are also consuming more concentrates, resulting in happier, healthier calves.”

John spoke highly about his full-time farm labourer, Joe O‘Donohue, who is instrumental in helping to rear the calves. John is also lucky enough to have the help of his four children, Amy, Niamh, Tommy and Con.

“The children are a great support, whether it is bedding calves or helping train them onto the feeder – it’s really nice to have them involved in the farm,” he said.

Technical support from Volac

John believes that the technical back up and calf-rearing support from Volac is a valuable service to have access to.

“Liam is always at the other end of the phone for any technical support I need, and he often calls in to make sure we are doing everything right,” he said.

